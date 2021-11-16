Halo Infinite Season 1 extended to May 2022

343 has extended Halo Infinite Season 1 to May 2022.

Season 1 kicked off last night after 343 released Halo Infinite's multiplayer weeks ahead of the game's official 8th December street date. This means the full Season 1 battle pass is online.

343 had intended to release a new season every three months. But the Season 1 battle pass flags that Season 1 ends in May 2022.

Joseph Staten, Head of Creative for Halo Infinite, explained the change in a blog post:

"We made the decision to extend Season 1 to give ourselves more time to ensure Season 2 meets our high quality bar and so we can finish development for Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team."

Staten said 343 won't stretch out its original Season 1 plan to fit the new timing. Rather, it's adding additional events, customisation items and "other content" to Season 1. For example, there's a free collection of 20th anniversary themed cosmetics.

Halo Infinite combats the fear of missing out (FOMO) by releasing battle passes that never expire. Players are able to progress through any already-released battle pass they wish, so players don't miss out on any desired rewards.

The start of the Season 1 opening event, Fracture: Tenrai, starts on 23rd November. From then you'll be able to earn Season 1's samurai-themed armour pieces, among other customisation items.

As already announced, Halo Infinite won't have campaign co-op or Forge at launch.

343 had said campaign co-op wouldn't hit the shooter until season two at the earliest, which players had understood to mean about three months after launch.

User creation tool Forge, meanwhile, wasn't supposed to hit the game until season three at the earliest - or what we thought was about six months after launch.

With the extension of Season 1, there are fresh questions of the release timing for campaign co-op and Forge. Staten acknowledged these questions in the blog post, without answering them.

"In January, after all of you have had a chance to play Halo Infinite's expansive and adventure-filled campaign starting December 8th, and all of us on the Halo Infinite team have had an opportunity to recharge our energy shields over the holidays, we will have more details to share about the Season 1 event calendar as well as our Season 2, campaign co-op, and Forge release plans," Staten said.