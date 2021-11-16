Halo Infinite Season 1 extended to May 2022

More time to finish the fight.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 16 November 2021

343 has extended Halo Infinite Season 1 to May 2022.

Season 1 kicked off last night after 343 released Halo Infinite's multiplayer weeks ahead of the game's official 8th December street date. This means the full Season 1 battle pass is online.

343 had intended to release a new season every three months. But the Season 1 battle pass flags that Season 1 ends in May 2022.

Joseph Staten, Head of Creative for Halo Infinite, explained the change in a blog post:

"We made the decision to extend Season 1 to give ourselves more time to ensure Season 2 meets our high quality bar and so we can finish development for Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team."

Staten said 343 won't stretch out its original Season 1 plan to fit the new timing. Rather, it's adding additional events, customisation items and "other content" to Season 1. For example, there's a free collection of 20th anniversary themed cosmetics.

Halo Infinite combats the fear of missing out (FOMO) by releasing battle passes that never expire. Players are able to progress through any already-released battle pass they wish, so players don't miss out on any desired rewards.

The start of the Season 1 opening event, Fracture: Tenrai, starts on 23rd November. From then you'll be able to earn Season 1's samurai-themed armour pieces, among other customisation items.

As already announced, Halo Infinite won't have campaign co-op or Forge at launch.

343 had said campaign co-op wouldn't hit the shooter until season two at the earliest, which players had understood to mean about three months after launch.

User creation tool Forge, meanwhile, wasn't supposed to hit the game until season three at the earliest - or what we thought was about six months after launch.

With the extension of Season 1, there are fresh questions of the release timing for campaign co-op and Forge. Staten acknowledged these questions in the blog post, without answering them.

"In January, after all of you have had a chance to play Halo Infinite's expansive and adventure-filled campaign starting December 8th, and all of us on the Halo Infinite team have had an opportunity to recharge our energy shields over the holidays, we will have more details to share about the Season 1 event calendar as well as our Season 2, campaign co-op, and Forge release plans," Staten said.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Battlefield 2042's opening weekend has been a disaster

Hard crashes, server issues and persistent problems plague the early launch.

110

Halo Infinite multiplayer live today

UPDATE: Microsoft calls for patience with blue screen bug.

87

Xbox boss Phil Spencer laments Halo Infinite delay

"We should have known before and just been honest with ourselves…"

42

Halo Infinite launches big on Steam

You and whose army?

6

Teaser video for Halo TV show revealed ahead of Microsoft's Xbox Anniversary Celebration

Hello, Master Chief.

6

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

46

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store