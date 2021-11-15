Xbox documentary series to launch in December

Power On.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 15 November 2021

Microsoft is launching a documentary on the history of the Xbox.

Called Power On: The Story of Xbox, it will be a six part series from an Emmy award-winning team.

The documentary will be available from 13th December across "a variety of video platforms", including Roku, IMDb TV, YouTube, Redbox and more.

The project began three years ago and was announced at the Xbox Anniversary Celebration.

It will explore the history of Microsoft's console, from its conception to recent successes.

Xbox FanFest fans will get an early viewing.

Whether you're a longtime Xbox fan or not, this is set to be an interesting look at gaming history.

At the celebration, Microsoft also announced the addition of more games to Xbox backwards compatibility to celebrate the history of the console.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Watch Microsoft's Xbox Anniversary Celebration here

Live at 6pm UK.

23

Microsoft adds 70+ more games to Xbox backwards compatibility

Max Payne and FEAR series, plus many more.

15

Quantic Dream's Star Wars game apparently set in High Republic era

Sabre up your pennies.

22

Doug Bowser says Nintendo is making "continuous improvements" to Joy-Con controllers

Drift away.

31

Xbox quietly updates a handful of fan-favourite 360 games

What the updates include, however, remains a secret for now.

36

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store