Xbox documentary series to launch in December

Microsoft is launching a documentary on the history of the Xbox.

Called Power On: The Story of Xbox, it will be a six part series from an Emmy award-winning team.

The documentary will be available from 13th December across "a variety of video platforms", including Roku, IMDb TV, YouTube, Redbox and more.

The project began three years ago and was announced at the Xbox Anniversary Celebration.

It will explore the history of Microsoft's console, from its conception to recent successes.

Xbox FanFest fans will get an early viewing.

Whether you're a longtime Xbox fan or not, this is set to be an interesting look at gaming history.

At the celebration, Microsoft also announced the addition of more games to Xbox backwards compatibility to celebrate the history of the console.