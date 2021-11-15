Xbox boss discusses The Elder Scrolls 6 exclusivity

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has discussed The Elder Scrolls 6's exclusivity.

In an interview with GQ for the Xbox 20th anniversary, Spencer commented on the acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media last year for a historic $7.5bn.

Since then, the company's next big title Starfield has been confirmed as Xbox and PC only. Spencer says he sees the same for The Elder Scrolls 6.

"It's not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow," he said.

"But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls 6. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises."

Speaking more about the forthcoming fantasy RPG, Spencer says the "ultimate goal" of the series is still the same.

"I do this weird exercise that I like," he explains. "You go back and you read a review of the first Elder Scrolls. And then you read The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion's, then you read The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim's. You black out a couple things. And they read the same. 'You've stepped out and oh my gosh, it feels so real.' People change. Technology changes. But the ultimate goal is still to make it so that, when you boot the game up, you feel like you've been transported."

In an Xbox Wire post from Spencer at the time of the Bethesda acquisition, there was mention that "some" Bethesda titles would be exclusive to PC and Xbox.

"This is the next step in building an industry-leading first party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community," he said.

"With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players."

This remained up in the air for Starfield until its exclusivity was confirmed in June.

As time goes on, it seems more and more that the big titles from Bethesda will all be exclusives.