Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector launches on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation in December

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector launches on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation on 2nd December.

Black Lab Games' well-received turn-based strategy game launched on PC earlier this year.

It launches on day one via Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and Windows PC, and PlayStation 4. The console version has an updated user interface and a new control scheme, as you'd expect.

In Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector you take command of a Blood Angels army as the famously angry Space Marines chapter takes on the terrifying Tyranids.

The single-player campaign is set in the aftermath of the Devastation of Baal. Sergeant Carleon and co purge the Tyranid infestation on Baal Secundus with the help of the Primaris Marines, which make their video game debut.

I had a lot of fun with the Battlesector campaign, despite its obvious limitations. My impressions in full are over in an August entry of What we've been playing.

Meanwhile, publisher Slitherine said new DLC will come out over the coming months, starting with the first of two packs on 2nd December for both console and PC that adds new elite units. These are Assault Terminators and Sanguinary Guard. Assault Terminators have the Deep Strike ability, whereas the Sanguinary Guard have a Jump Pack.

The second DLC pack adds Tyranid elites the Broodlord and Hive Guard. The Broodlord are superior melee warriors with a natural ability for disrupting the minds of nearby prey, whereas the Hive Guard have powerful ranged attacks supported by heavy armour.

Slitherine will unveil the game's new, upcoming faction due out next year as part of a Wargamers Live + event on 14th December.