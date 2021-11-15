Take-Two publishing label Private Division buys OlliOlli studio

Heelflip.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 15 November 2021

Roll7, the indie developer behind the beloved OlliOlli series, is now part of the Take-Two empire.

The BAFTA award-winning London-based studio has been acquired by Private Division, Take-Two's indie publishing label which is behind Kerbal Space Program and its sequel, and has handled games such as Hades, The Outer Worlds and Disintegration.

Roll7 is currently working on the promising-looking OlliOlli World, which currently has a Q4 2021 date, as well as "additional unannounced projects" which Private Division will now fund.

There was no update on when exactly we should expect OlliOlli World today - though Private Division boss referenced it with a "winter" release window.

"Private Division has been an incredible publishing partner for OlliOlli World, and we're elated to continue to grow as a studio as part of the label," Roll7's co-CEO Simon Bennett said.

"Private Division has empowered our amazing team to raise the bar on our creativity and scope for OlliOlli World. Joining the label puts us in a great position to continue to grow and to set our sights on achieving our ambition to become a pre-eminent global video games developer."

