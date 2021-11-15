Microsoft adds 76 more games to Xbox backwards compatibility

Max Payne and FEAR series, plus many more.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 15 November 2021

76 additional Xbox 360 and OG Xbox games are joining Microsoft's bumper Xbox backwards compatibility program.

The announcement was made tonight, during Microsoft's 20th anniversary Xbox celebration.

The latest additions include all games in the Max Payne and FEAR series, TimeSplitters 2 and Future Perfect, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Nier, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 and more.

Rockstar's Red Dead Revolver is another game to make the cut, along with the infamous 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand.

All will benefit from Auto HDR, and Original Xbox games will experience a 4x resolution increase on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X, a 3x increase on Xbox Series S, and a 2x resolution increase on Xbox One S and Xbox One.

FPS Boost will be available in many games, doubling the original framerate up to 60 FPS in titles such as FEAR, FEAR 3, Binary Domain and Nier. This feature is also coming to 26 additional games from the existing back compat catalogue, including all Gears of War titles, Fallout 3 and New Vegas, Oblivion, Dragon Age: Origins, Dead Space 2 and 3, Alan Wake and Sonic Generations.

The full list of games added today lies below:

1
  • 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
  • Aces of the Galaxy
  • Advent Rising
  • Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
  • Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
  • Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
  • Bankshot Billiards 2
  • Beautiful Katamari
  • Binary Domain
  • Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
  • Cloning Clyde
  • Conan
  • Darwinia+
  • Dead or Alive Ultimate
  • Dead or Alive 3
  • Dead or Alive 4
  • Death by Cube
  • Disney Universe
  • Disney's Chicken Little
  • Elements of Destruction
  • FEAR
  • FEAR 2: Project Origin
  • FEAR 3
  • FEAR Files
  • The First Templar
  • Gladius
  • Gunvalkyrie
  • Islands of Wakfu
  • Lego Lord of the Rings
  • Manhunt
  • Max Payne
  • Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
  • Max Payne 3
  • Mini Ninjas
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe
  • MX vs ATV Alive
  • MX vs ATV Untamed
  • Nier
  • Novadrome
  • Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
  • Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
  • Otogi: Myth of Demons
  • Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
  • The Outfit
  • Outpost Kaloki X
  • Quake Arena Arcade
  • RAW - Realms of Ancient War
  • Red Dead Revolver
  • Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
  • Ridge Racer 6
  • Rio
  • Risen
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters
  • Rock of Ages
  • Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
  • Scramble
  • Screwjumper!
  • Secret Weapons Over Normandy
  • Skate 2
  • SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
  • SpongeBob's Truth or Square
  • Star Wars Starfighter Special Edition
  • Star Wars Episode 3 Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast
  • Switchball
  • Thrillville
  • Thrillville: Off the Rails
  • Time Pilot
  • TimeSplitters 2
  • TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
  • Toy Story Mania
  • Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
  • Viva Pinata: Party Animals
  • Warlords

