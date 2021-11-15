Microsoft adds 76 more games to Xbox backwards compatibility

76 additional Xbox 360 and OG Xbox games are joining Microsoft's bumper Xbox backwards compatibility program.

The announcement was made tonight, during Microsoft's 20th anniversary Xbox celebration.

The latest additions include all games in the Max Payne and FEAR series, TimeSplitters 2 and Future Perfect, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Nier, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 and more.

Rockstar's Red Dead Revolver is another game to make the cut, along with the infamous 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand.

All will benefit from Auto HDR, and Original Xbox games will experience a 4x resolution increase on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X, a 3x increase on Xbox Series S, and a 2x resolution increase on Xbox One S and Xbox One.

FPS Boost will be available in many games, doubling the original framerate up to 60 FPS in titles such as FEAR, FEAR 3, Binary Domain and Nier. This feature is also coming to 26 additional games from the existing back compat catalogue, including all Gears of War titles, Fallout 3 and New Vegas, Oblivion, Dragon Age: Origins, Dead Space 2 and 3, Alan Wake and Sonic Generations.

The full list of games added today lies below: