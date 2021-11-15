GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PC back online

After Rockstar left PC gamers unable to play for three days.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 15 November 2021

Rockstar has made the PC version of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition available to play again.

The developer blocked customers from playing or buying the PC version soon after it came out to "remove files unintentionally included".

It remained unplayable - even by those who had bought it - and unavailable for purchase for three days before Rockstar, just after midnight last night, made the game available again through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward," Rockstar said in a statement issued on Twitter.

Rockstar is being inundated with refund requests as the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition backlash intensifies.

Rockstar has yet to say exactly what the unintended files included with the game were, but dataminers discovered code relating to the infamous Hot Coffee mini-game from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, as well as unlicensed music tracks and even developer notes.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy  The Definitive Edition

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Disgruntled GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition players demand refunds as backlash intensifies

Cash in hand.

81

Dataminers discover Hot Coffee code in GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Blast from the past.

32

Rockstar says it pulled GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC to "remove files unintentionally included"

In hot water.

20

GTA mod site says DMCA strike forced a GTA 4 save file offline

Double-take.

24

Rockstar pulls Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC

UPDATE: Rockstar issues fresh statement.

72

You may also enjoy...

Digital Foundry | How the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta tackles the cross-gen divide

Are improved visuals and performance enough?

12

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

GTA Online teases "exciting new adventure", 20th anniversary tie-ins for later this year

Alongside other additions and improvements.

12

GTA 5 cheats: PS4, Xbox, PC cheats list and how to enter all cheats, phone codes and console commands

All GTA 5 cheats for every platform, in one place.

Feature | The storm chaser of Red Dead Redemption 2

The horse bolted.

38

Supporters only

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store