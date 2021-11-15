GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PC back online

Rockstar has made the PC version of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition available to play again.

The developer blocked customers from playing or buying the PC version soon after it came out to "remove files unintentionally included".

It remained unplayable - even by those who had bought it - and unavailable for purchase for three days before Rockstar, just after midnight last night, made the game available again through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward," Rockstar said in a statement issued on Twitter.

Rockstar is being inundated with refund requests as the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition backlash intensifies.

Rockstar has yet to say exactly what the unintended files included with the game were, but dataminers discovered code relating to the infamous Hot Coffee mini-game from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, as well as unlicensed music tracks and even developer notes.