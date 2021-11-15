First look at Guilty Gear Strive DLC character Happy Chaos gameplay

Good gun.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole
15 November 2021

Arc System Works has released a brief video showing off Guilty Gear Strive's next DLC character, Happy Chaos.

The video, below, shows Happy Chaos in action. It looks like his pistol plays a significant role in his moveset - and note how he shoots the timer in the user interface if the round runs down.

Happy Chaos is the antagonist of the Strive story, and the third of five DLC characters released as part of season pass one. Happy Chaos goes live on 30th November for those with the Season Pass, and on sale as an individual download on 3rd December.

Fans had expected to see Happy Chaos as a Strive DLC character - in June, we reported on a dataminer who unearthed what may be Strive's season pass one DLC characters list, and so far it's proved accurate.

THERE MAY BE SPOILERS AHEAD.

The suggested five DLC characters are Happy Chaos (just announced), Asuka (That Man), Goldlewis Dickinson (already released), Jack-O' Valentine (already released) and Jam Kuradoberi.

