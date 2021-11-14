Xbox quietly updates a handful of fan-favourite 360 games

What the updates include, however, remains a secret for now.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 14 November 2021

Xbox has updated a number of its 360 games - many of which are Bethesda titles - in anticipation of its upcoming Xbox 20th anniversary livestream.

As spotted by VGC, the games affected are Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fable anniversary, Dead Space, Dead Space 3, Dragon Age Origins, Dragon Age 2, and Fable 3.

Right now we're unsure what, exactly, these updates entail, but many fans are hoping the updates will enhance backward compatibility for the listed titles. We'll hopefully find out more later this week, when Microsoft hosts a special livestream celebrating 20 years of Xbox on 15th November.

ICYMI, online services for numerous Halo Xbox 360 games will be switched off on 13th January 2022, developer 343 Industries has confirmed. This will impact Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Spartan Assault, and Halo Wars.

As Tom explained at the time, we've had nearly a year's warning that this switch-off was coming, though now we also have a definitive date.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Dragon Age 2: Legacy

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Playdate delayed to early 2022 due to "battery tragedy"

Negative.

17

Assassin's Creed writer Darby McDevitt announces surprise Ubisoft return

"I'm excited to continue my journey."

23

Far Cry boss quits Ubisoft after 10 years, reportedly leaves live-service Far Cry project

A Vaas new adventure.

26

YouTube will now hide the dislike count on videos

Thumbs up.

125

Batman Arkham Knight canned sequel apparently shown via concept art

Gotham where it hurts.

51

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store