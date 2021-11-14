Xbox quietly updates a handful of fan-favourite 360 games

Xbox has updated a number of its 360 games - many of which are Bethesda titles - in anticipation of its upcoming Xbox 20th anniversary livestream.

As spotted by VGC, the games affected are Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fable anniversary, Dead Space, Dead Space 3, Dragon Age Origins, Dragon Age 2, and Fable 3.

Right now we're unsure what, exactly, these updates entail, but many fans are hoping the updates will enhance backward compatibility for the listed titles. We'll hopefully find out more later this week, when Microsoft hosts a special livestream celebrating 20 years of Xbox on 15th November.

ICYMI, online services for numerous Halo Xbox 360 games will be switched off on 13th January 2022, developer 343 Industries has confirmed. This will impact Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Spartan Assault, and Halo Wars.

As Tom explained at the time, we've had nearly a year's warning that this switch-off was coming, though now we also have a definitive date.