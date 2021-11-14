GTA: The Trilogy has a Metacritic aggregate score of 0.5

It peaks at 1.0 for PS5 players, though.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 14 November 2021

Unhappy GTA fans are review-bombing GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on Metacritic.

At the time of writing, the trilogy has 2000+ user reviews on the aggregate site. Of the 2054 reviews recorded by PC users on Metacritic, the combined score is a miserable 0.5. It peaks at 1.0 for PS5 players, but otherwise, most other platforms boast a similarly low score.

"This is it! This is the end of Rockstar, this is just too much," opines one particularly unhappy Xbox One customer, who has the highest number of "helpful" points. "This is unacceptable [on] so many levels, I can't even find the right words.

"This so-called definitive edition is one of the most pathetic remasters of all time, especially considering how amazing Rockstar used to be. They were the top. They were the best there ever was. They showed other developers what can be done. I just can't believe that the end of Rockstar would be like this."

"A game that is so undercooked they didn't release copies to the press for reviews," adds another. "Rockstar has clearly looked at CD Project Red's Cyberpunk 2077 and said hold my beer while I curl a bigger turd out."

On Friday night, Rockstar admitted it pulled GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC to "remove files unintentionally included". The Rockstar Games Launcher is now back online, but Rockstar has kept the PC version of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition offline as it works to make "correct" versions of the trilogy available to buy.

Rockstar is now being inundated with refund requests as the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition backlash intensifies.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy  The Definitive Edition

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Warframe's biggest story expansion so far The New War arrives this December

Releasing simultaneously on all platforms.

2

Boba Fett is heading to Fortnite in December

Ahead of new Disney+ series.

9

GTA Trilogy adds Big Head mode in secret cheat code

Where's your head at?

17

Here's the GTA Trilogy remaster's full radio station track listing according to Rockstar

Around 47 original tracks omitted.

108

GTA Trilogy has removed some cheats for technical reasons

Some fans also disappointed with changes in art style.

40

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Feature | Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode has the potential to be something truly special

Finish the flight.

87

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

75

Feature | Halo Infinite multiplayer feels great - but there's a question mark over battle pass progression

Shields up.

32

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store