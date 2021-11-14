GTA: The Trilogy has a Metacritic aggregate score of 0.5

Unhappy GTA fans are review-bombing GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on Metacritic.

At the time of writing, the trilogy has 2000+ user reviews on the aggregate site. Of the 2054 reviews recorded by PC users on Metacritic, the combined score is a miserable 0.5. It peaks at 1.0 for PS5 players, but otherwise, most other platforms boast a similarly low score.

"This is it! This is the end of Rockstar, this is just too much," opines one particularly unhappy Xbox One customer, who has the highest number of "helpful" points. "This is unacceptable [on] so many levels, I can't even find the right words.

"This so-called definitive edition is one of the most pathetic remasters of all time, especially considering how amazing Rockstar used to be. They were the top. They were the best there ever was. They showed other developers what can be done. I just can't believe that the end of Rockstar would be like this."

"A game that is so undercooked they didn't release copies to the press for reviews," adds another. "Rockstar has clearly looked at CD Project Red's Cyberpunk 2077 and said hold my beer while I curl a bigger turd out."

On Friday night, Rockstar admitted it pulled GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC to "remove files unintentionally included". The Rockstar Games Launcher is now back online, but Rockstar has kept the PC version of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition offline as it works to make "correct" versions of the trilogy available to buy.

Rockstar is now being inundated with refund requests as the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition backlash intensifies.