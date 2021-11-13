Rockstar says it pulled GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC to "remove files unintentionally included"

In hot water.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 13 November 2021

Rockstar pulled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC to "remove files unintentionally included", it's admitted.

This week the PC version launched exclusively on the Rockstar Games Launcher. Soon after, the Rockstar Games Launcher went offline, making Rockstar's PC games played through it unplayable. In the same breath, Rockstar removed the ability to buy the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from its website.

Late last night, while announcing the restoration of the Rockstar Games Launcher, Rockstar tweeted to say the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition remained unavailable to play or buy "as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions".

"We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon," Rockstar added.

At the time of this article's publication, the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is offline and unavailable to buy, but the console versions are on sale.

Rockstar's mention of files unintentionally included in the game may relate to the supposed including of unlicensed music within the game's files.

All three GTA titles included in the remaster bundle have, of course, been impacted by music licensing issues in the past, leading to a number of tracks being omitted when the games were later re-released for iOS and Android, PlayStatuion 3 and PlayStation 4, and PC.

As such, many fans were eager to know if the Definitive Edition would truly live up to its name and see the complete radio station song roster being restored.

Twitter user Ash R. dug around San Andreas' files and reported music cut from the game due to expired licenses is still in the game, but is not played under normal circumstances.

"San Andreas contains all the cut music! It's just disabled by script!" @Ash_735 tweeted.

It gets worse for Rockstar. According to Vadim M., who investigates the Grand Theft Auto series, The Definitive Edition includes files with developer comments.

"It is basically the Holy Grail for those who care about 'behind the scene' stuff," Vadim M. tweeted.

"We can see what was cut in the missions/scripts and read Rockstar North's notes from that era."

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been a disastrous launch for Rockstar. While the remastered games have achieved meme status already with their dodgy visuals and bugs, the PC version has been offline for two days now - and Rockstar has yet to indicate when it will return.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

More about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy  The Definitive Edition

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Rockstar pulls Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC

UPDATE: Rockstar issues fresh statement.

71

Batman Arkham Knight canned sequel apparently shown via concept art

Gotham where it hurts.

51

It's a quiet N7 Day for Mass Effect fans this year

Grunt.

31

Elden Ring has a 4k "graphic mode" and 60fps "performance mode" on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S

Praise the sun.

44

Here's more than 15 minutes of new Elden Ring gameplay

Magic! Multiplayer! World map!

81

You may also enjoy...

Digital Foundry | How the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta tackles the cross-gen divide

Are improved visuals and performance enough?

12

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

GTA Online teases "exciting new adventure", 20th anniversary tie-ins for later this year

Alongside other additions and improvements.

12

GTA 5 cheats: PS4, Xbox, PC cheats list and how to enter all cheats, phone codes and console commands

All GTA 5 cheats for every platform, in one place.

Feature | The storm chaser of Red Dead Redemption 2

The horse bolted.

38

Supporters only

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

10

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store