Rockstar says it pulled GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC to "remove files unintentionally included"

Rockstar pulled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC to "remove files unintentionally included", it's admitted.

This week the PC version launched exclusively on the Rockstar Games Launcher. Soon after, the Rockstar Games Launcher went offline, making Rockstar's PC games played through it unplayable. In the same breath, Rockstar removed the ability to buy the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from its website.

Late last night, while announcing the restoration of the Rockstar Games Launcher, Rockstar tweeted to say the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition remained unavailable to play or buy "as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions".

"We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon," Rockstar added.

The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy ? The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions. We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon. https://t.co/NiMNXUKCVh — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 13, 2021

At the time of this article's publication, the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is offline and unavailable to buy, but the console versions are on sale.

Rockstar's mention of files unintentionally included in the game may relate to the supposed including of unlicensed music within the game's files.

All three GTA titles included in the remaster bundle have, of course, been impacted by music licensing issues in the past, leading to a number of tracks being omitted when the games were later re-released for iOS and Android, PlayStatuion 3 and PlayStation 4, and PC.

As such, many fans were eager to know if the Definitive Edition would truly live up to its name and see the complete radio station song roster being restored.

Twitter user Ash R. dug around San Andreas' files and reported music cut from the game due to expired licenses is still in the game, but is not played under normal circumstances.

"San Andreas contains all the cut music! It's just disabled by script!" @Ash_735 tweeted.

So the audio format of choice for the Definitive Editions is OGG-VORBIS! More interesting however, San Andreas contains all the cut music! It's just disabled by script! pic.twitter.com/FBGJINdBYy — Ash R. (@Ash_735) November 11, 2021

It gets worse for Rockstar. According to Vadim M., who investigates the Grand Theft Auto series, The Definitive Edition includes files with developer comments.

"It is basically the Holy Grail for those who care about 'behind the scene' stuff," Vadim M. tweeted.

"We can see what was cut in the missions/scripts and read Rockstar North's notes from that era."

For those who don't understand, it is basically the Holy grail for those, who cares about "behind the scene" stuff. We can see what was cut in the missions/scripts and read Rockstar North's notes from that era. — Vadim M. (@NationalPepper) November 11, 2021

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been a disastrous launch for Rockstar. While the remastered games have achieved meme status already with their dodgy visuals and bugs, the PC version has been offline for two days now - and Rockstar has yet to indicate when it will return.