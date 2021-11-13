DICE to rename Battlefield 2042 skin that "unintentionally" references Russo-Ukrainian War

"... you've helped us to make a positive change in the game."

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 13 November 2021

A Battlefield 2042 skin that references the Russo-Ukrainian War will be renamed, DICE has said.

DICE was criticised for the epic-tier "Little Green Man" skin for Battlefield 2042 specialist Pyotr "Boris" Gukovsky.

"Little green men" was a name given to masked Russian soldiers who wore unmarked (without insignia) green army uniforms during the Ukrainian crisis of 2014.

"@EA @EA_DICE are you ok with jokingly putting the Russian terrorists that occupied part of my country?" said Twitter user Waggle-free.

DICE replied to say the use of the "little green men" name was unintentional, and it will be changed in a forthcoming update.

"Today you helped inform us about a name we use for a skin in Boris' Mastery Tiers," DICE said.

"It unintentionally references a real world issue, and isn't reflective of our team's values. We'll be changing the name in a forthcoming update, and appreciate it being brought to our attention."

This isn't the first time DICE has come under fire for the name of a character in a Battlefield game. In 2019, EA said it unintentionally gave a Battlefield 5 Nazi the same name as a real-life World War 2 resistance fighter, before renaming the character.

Activision's Call of Duty series has had similar issues. Last year, Infinity Ward renamed a controversial soldier skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone after it was accused of glorifying the police.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Battlefield 2042

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Halo Infinite multiplayer reportedly goes live in some form on Monday

Master plan.

20

Naruto is coming to Fortnite

Believe it!

5

Tiny Tina's Borderlands 2 DLC gets standalone launch today

For less than a tenner, or free via Epic Games Store.

23

Mass Effect 5 teaser image revealed and analysed

Geth a load of that.

46

Mass Effect mod returns lost DLC to Legendary Edition

Pinnacle achievement.

16

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

46

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

10

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store