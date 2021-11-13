DICE to rename Battlefield 2042 skin that "unintentionally" references Russo-Ukrainian War

A Battlefield 2042 skin that references the Russo-Ukrainian War will be renamed, DICE has said.

DICE was criticised for the epic-tier "Little Green Man" skin for Battlefield 2042 specialist Pyotr "Boris" Gukovsky.

"Little green men" was a name given to masked Russian soldiers who wore unmarked (without insignia) green army uniforms during the Ukrainian crisis of 2014.

"@EA @EA_DICE are you ok with jokingly putting the Russian terrorists that occupied part of my country?" said Twitter user Waggle-free.

@EA @EA_DICE are you ok with jokingly putting the Russian terrorists that occupied part of my country? Why not add dunno isis or taliban units to the mix? https://t.co/YlugdMDaYyhttps://t.co/uuhi49xwYL pic.twitter.com/NUBIwMOokR — Waggle-free (@Waggle_ua) November 12, 2021

DICE replied to say the use of the "little green men" name was unintentional, and it will be changed in a forthcoming update.

"Today you helped inform us about a name we use for a skin in Boris' Mastery Tiers," DICE said.

"It unintentionally references a real world issue, and isn't reflective of our team's values. We'll be changing the name in a forthcoming update, and appreciate it being brought to our attention."

We sincerely appreciate you bringing this to our attention. The use of the name was unintentional, and you've helped us to make a positive change in the game. Thank you ?https://t.co/xfFrcdTxW7 — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) November 12, 2021

This isn't the first time DICE has come under fire for the name of a character in a Battlefield game. In 2019, EA said it unintentionally gave a Battlefield 5 Nazi the same name as a real-life World War 2 resistance fighter, before renaming the character.

Activision's Call of Duty series has had similar issues. Last year, Infinity Ward renamed a controversial soldier skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone after it was accused of glorifying the police.