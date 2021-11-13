Dataminers discover Hot Coffee code in GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 13 November 2021

Dataminers have discovered code relating to the infamous Hot Coffee mini-game from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

However, dataminers suggest it may be impossible to enable Hot Coffee in the remastered version of San Andreas.

Hot Coffee was an inaccessible sex minigame in the original 2004 release of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. While it was disabled for the launch of the game, a mod for the PC version enabled access to it. Assets for Hot Coffee were subsequently found in the console versions of San Andreas and, via console modding tools, the minigame was enabled on PlayStation 2 and Xbox.

The discovery of the Hot Coffee mod caused a mainstream media backlash that forced Rockstar to slap San Andreas with an Adults Only rating in the US. Rockstar eventually released an updated version of the game with Hot Coffee stripped out, as well as a patch for the original version to disable access.

The inevitable lawsuits followed soon after. Rockstar parent Take-Two eventually settled with the Federal Trade Commission and, in 2009, a class-action suit for just over $20m.

Simon Parkin's wonderful feature, Who spilled Hot Coffee?, is well worth a read if you want to know more.

Now, Hot Coffee is back in the headlines, but according to GTA dataminer Vadim M., GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition may not spark the same sort of controversy this time around.

Taking to Twitter, Vadim M. said code relating to Hot Coffee is present in every version of San Andreas, but it doesn't work. There are no naked or semi-naked girlfriend models in the game, and no Hot Coffee animations. And it may even be the case that this latest version of San Andreas blocks tinkerers from adding the missing assets back into the game.

Still, it seems remarkable that GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition includes any code relating to Hot Coffee in the first place, but given how badly its launch has gone, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised.

Last night, Rockstar said it pulled the PC from sale to "remove files unintentionally included". Dataminers had already discovered the supposed inclusion of unlicensed music within the game's files, as well as files with developer comments. Perhaps it's working to strip out this Hot Coffee code.

Meanwhile, GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is still unavailable to play or purchase on PC - and Rockstar is facing a flood of refund requests from disgruntled customers.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

