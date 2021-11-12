Starfield will allow players to choose their own pronouns

Plus full mod support confirmed.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 12 November 2021

Bethesda's Todd Howard has confirmed players will be able to choose their pronouns in Starfield.

In a Reddit AMA, Howard answered fan questions on a number of topics. One fan asked if the character creator would be "more complicated".

"Really excited about what the team has done with character creation here," replied Howard. "Including choosing background, skills, etc. You also can pick your pronoun (he, she, they) and we've recorded all the relevant dialogue to support that choice."

Previous Bethesda games had players tied to male or female roles. Starfield will instead allow players to choose their pronouns, allowing for non-binary identities.

We don't know about romances yet in the game, but one fan asked if robot companions will be included in the game. "Yes, kind of," replied Howard.

Howard also confirmed Starfield will include full mod support.

"Our plan is to have full mod support like our previous games," he said. "Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it."

Starfield is due for release on 11th November 2022 on PC and Xbox. Bethesda recently showed off concept art of the Settled Systems.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Starfield

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Elden Ring network test keys are being sold on eBay

A new low for scalpers.

84

Day one patch available ahead of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch

The games have already leaked.

2

Tiny Tina's Borderlands 2 DLC gets standalone launch today

For less than a tenner, or free via Epic Games Store.

23

Bethesda confirms free Skyrim next-gen upgrade, pricing for Anniversary Edition

Ahead of next week's launch.

61

Mass Effect 5 teaser image revealed and analysed

Geth a load of that.

46

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

45

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

11

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store