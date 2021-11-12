Starfield will allow players to choose their own pronouns

Bethesda's Todd Howard has confirmed players will be able to choose their pronouns in Starfield.

In a Reddit AMA, Howard answered fan questions on a number of topics. One fan asked if the character creator would be "more complicated".

"Really excited about what the team has done with character creation here," replied Howard. "Including choosing background, skills, etc. You also can pick your pronoun (he, she, they) and we've recorded all the relevant dialogue to support that choice."

Previous Bethesda games had players tied to male or female roles. Starfield will instead allow players to choose their pronouns, allowing for non-binary identities.

We don't know about romances yet in the game, but one fan asked if robot companions will be included in the game. "Yes, kind of," replied Howard.

Howard also confirmed Starfield will include full mod support.

"Our plan is to have full mod support like our previous games," he said. "Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it."

Starfield is due for release on 11th November 2022 on PC and Xbox. Bethesda recently showed off concept art of the Settled Systems.