Level editor coming to Baba Is You in free update

Baba Is Updated.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 12 November 2021

A free update is on the way for cult puzzle game Baba Is You.

Named Baba Make Level, it allows players to design their own stages and share them online for others to play through.

A curated Featured Levels list will highlight the best.

In addition, 150 new levels are included, as well as new art and music.

All the new features are shown in a new trailer, shared on the game's Twitter page.

The free update is due on 17th November across PC, Mac, Linux and Nintendo Switch.

We called the game an "inventive delight" in our Baba Is You review.

