Level editor coming to Baba Is You in free update

A free update is on the way for cult puzzle game Baba Is You.

Named Baba Make Level, it allows players to design their own stages and share them online for others to play through.

A curated Featured Levels list will highlight the best.

In addition, 150 new levels are included, as well as new art and music.

All the new features are shown in a new trailer, shared on the game's Twitter page.

Baba Is You's level editor update will go live on November 17th! It'll be available on PC, Mac, Linux and Nintendo Switch?. Features:

- Level editor & online level-sharing

- A curated Featured Levels list

- 150+ new puzzles in 2 levelpacks

- & more!https://t.co/Arz3VNZUmz — Baba Is You (@babaisyou_) November 11, 2021

The free update is due on 17th November across PC, Mac, Linux and Nintendo Switch.

We called the game an "inventive delight" in our Baba Is You review.