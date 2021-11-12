GTA Trilogy adds Big Head mode in secret cheat code

Where's your head at?

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 12 November 2021

A Big Head mode has been discovered in the remastered GTA Trilogy by using a secret code.

And that secret code? The Konami code of course.

The code works across all three games and causes both the player character and NPCs to grow an enormous head.

It certainly shows off the new cartoonish art style, even if some fans have so far been unhappy with the changes.

Check out the mode in this video.

As previously reported, some cheats have had to be removed from the remaster due to technical reasons.

It's fun, then, that this new mode has been added instead.

Just don't expect to try this right now on PC. As reported earlier, the PC version of the trilogy has been pulled from sale on PC due to issues with the Rockstar Games launcher.

More about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy  The Definitive Edition

