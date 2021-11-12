Discord CEO says "no current plans" for NFT integration

Discord CEO Jason Citron has confirmed there are "no current plans" for NFT and cryptocurrency integration.

A tweet from Citron on 8th November caused a stir when it appeared to tease NFT integration, with a screenshot of a survey from earlier in the year.

Citron has now responded to that tweet to clarify.

"Thanks for all the perspectives everyone," he wrote. "We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we're focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon."

Thanks for all the perspectives everyone. We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we're focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon. — Jason Citron (@jasoncitron) November 11, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Citron originally responded to a tweet sharing an article that proposed Discord as a platform to launch NFT projects.

The screenshot appeared to show the ability for users to link their account with cryptocurrency wallet apps.

The tweet soon went viral, with many responses disappointed and threatening to cancel their Discord Nitro subscriptions.

A number of Discord staff also tweeted their frustration in the wake of Citron's tweet.

"I hope leaders can humbly listen to the chorus of vehement moral disgust this teaser has already invited," said one employee. "This sincerely does not have to happen."

I hope leaders can humbly listen the chorus of vehement moral disgust this teaser has already invited. this sincerely does not have to happen.

https://t.co/JZZBI2npVs — Kevin Tang (@Yolo_Tengo) November 9, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

just got my heart broken and the last thing I need is people DMing me threats regarding any NFT-related content. I have nothing to do with any of that. leave me alone — Georgia (@georgiadelaine) November 9, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

kinda cringe ngl https://t.co/hceLj105UN — Kaara ?? Forge Ahead (@kaara_raven) November 8, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

While Citron's latest tweet says there are "no current plans", there's still the possibility that NFT and cryptocurrency integration could come in the future.

NFTs are certainly seeping into the games industry. Most recently, EA boss Andrew Wilson said NFTs were an "important part about the future of our industry", but added, "it's still early to figure out how that's going to work".