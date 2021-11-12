Boba Fett is heading to Fortnite in December

Star Wars' iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett is the latest character to up sticks and tumble awkwardly from the comfortable surroundings of their own franchise into the gaping, metaversal maw of Fortnite, and will be doing so this December.

More specifically, Boba Fett - real name Bob Feet - will be joining Fortnite in the form of a new skin on 24th December at 4pm PT, or at the stroke of midnight on 25th December if you happen to be in the UK. All very festive, but it could certainly be more so.

Furthermore, judging by the official teaser image Fortnite developer Epic Games shared on Twitter to announce the news, Boba Fett's partner Fennec Shand could also be along for the ride. Whether this will be a second skin, something else, or nothing at all remains to be seen.

Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/cj9iC6WRBZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

If you're wondering what all this seasonal Boba Fett activity's in aid of, it's (inevitably) part of a marketing push to promote Disney+'s Mandalorian spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett - which begins on 29th December, giving Star Wars' beloved bounty hunter his very own show.

Mando's Bounty LTM - Fortnite.

This isn't Star Wars' first Fortnite rodeo, of course; Epic's battle royale juggernaut got an Imperial Stormtrooper skin to promote Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order back in 2019, previewed a scene from Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker in a special live event a month later, and introduced a Mandalorian-themed limited-time mode earlier this year.