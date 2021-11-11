Report details new Xbox exclusives from Compulsion and Obsidian

Midnight and Pentiment.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 11 November 2021

Two new Xbox exclusives from Compulsion and Obsidian have been teased in a fresh report.

As detailed by Windows Central, We Happy Few developer Compulsion is working on a new game codenamed Midnight, in its first release under Xbox Game Studios.

A third-person action game in a dark fantastical world, it's described as a coming of age tale inspired by America's Deep South with a strong southern gothic vibe.

The game will be a single-player experience and concept art features the game's Black female protagonist along with a harpy-like enemy.

It's unknown yet when Midnight will be released.

compulsions_midnight_art_winc_2021
Image credit: Windows Central

The second game, from Obsidian, is named Pentiment and will be an indie-style effort from a team led by Joe Sawyer, who led the Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity teams.

Pentiment sees you acting as an investigator in 16th century Europe to uncover the truth of a grisly murder. The game's name refers to an underlying image of a painting that's revealed once the top layer becomes transparent from age.

Sawyer is known for branching narrative designs, which will be present here and inspired by the likes of Disco Elysium. Expect a dialogue-heavy narrative RPG with investigations, accusations, and consequences to your decisions.

Pentiment is set for release in 2022.

These are just two further examples of how Microsoft is investing in its first-party studios and projects. Following the success of Forza Horizon 5, it's certainly paying off.

