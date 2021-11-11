The intriguing-looking Exo One finally arrives next week

Ready to ship.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor

Exo One - which we've had our eye on now for almost five years - will finally launch next week for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 18th November.

A vast and beautiful sci-fi exploration game, Exo One is the work of developer Jay Weston. You control a mysterious gleaming spacecraft that can be rolled around planets like a sci-fi Wii Sports Golf ball, or soar through the air like a flying saucer.

We first spotted Exo One back at Rezzed in 2017, where we named it one of our favourites from the show.

A few years later, Exo One was given a 2020 release date after popping up at the alternative E3 indie showcase run by Guerrilla Collective - although then that came and went.

And then in April, Edwin tried out Exo One's Steam demo featuring the game's first planet. That is still available now if you fancy a go.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Exo One

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

The Banner Saga developer reportedly working on Xbox exclusive

Flagged up.

14

Everything in last night's PlayStation State of Play

Star Ocean! Death's Door! And even more Bugsnax.

71

Joe & Mac's back on PC and consoles next year

Club back together.

19

Epic Games now credits Among Us' Innersloth as inspiration for Fortnite's Impostors mode

UPDATE: Twitter brandter hints at official collab.

50

What Lies in the Multiverse is a story-driven platformer with reality swapping

Steam demo out today.

1

You may also enjoy...

Review | Jett: The Far Shore review - a profound but extremely irritating space odyssey

Pop stars.

29

Review | Bonfire Peaks review - we'll burn it down together

Boxing clever.

6

Essential | Outer Wilds Echoes of the Eye review - a wondrous, spooky addition to the solar system

Look again.

30

Recommended | Eastward review - beautiful Zelda-like RPG captures the spirit of the Japanese classics

Asian fusion.

29

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

10

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store