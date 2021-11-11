The Game Awards is focusing back on games, with 40-50 to be shown

And maybe the metaverse.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 11 November 2021

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has shared more details about December's show in an interview with Epic, and said it will place an emphasis back on video games (shock, I know!).

"You know, it's great to have celebrities, it's great to have music, but I think focusing really on games is important," Keighley said. "What we really learned last year was at the end of the day, it really is the games and the trailers that drive the show."

The world of traditional entertainment will still feature as well, however - although more for things which are video games adjacent, like a television show or movie inspired by or recreating a video game.

Indeed, Keighley said new categories may need to be added to the awards: "Probably next year, we may be able to add a best adaptation category to The Game Awards."

I think this will be a welcome departure to the show's format, which saw last year saw hardcore gamer (but mostly just a movie director), Christopher Nolan, present the Game of the Year award.

Keighley also said he expects the show to feature 40 to 50 games this year "someway or another" and the number of new games being announced is probably in the double digits.

Keighley couldn't reveal more about the specifics of what will be shown, he did say that the show is going to have some next-gen content.

"I still feel like we've only kind of sort of touched the surface of what's possible on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, so I think you'll see some stuff in the show that is truly pretty stunning," he said. "We'll see footage of games that will remind people that the best of this industry is still to come."

Keighley also said he sees potential in expanding the show, using the industry's favourite new buzzword, to the metaverse.

"We're really interested in the metaverse style of how people watch the show," he said. "We're starting to explore the idea of finding new ways to distribute it using games and game technology. That's actually kind of our next platform, right? We're a show about video games, so of course, we should be airing it inside of video games if we can."

Thankfully, Keighley said he's not interested in the industry's other favourite buzzword: NFTs.

"We're not doing any NFT stuff," he said.

The Game Awards will arrive on 10th December at 1am GMT.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Star Citizen developer plans 1000-person Manchester mega studio

Squad up.

102

Batman Arkham Knight canned sequel apparently shown via concept art

Gotham where it hurts.

51

Twitch introduces new programme to support musicians

Change of tune.

4

Unity acquires Sir Peter Jackson's Weta in $1.6bn deal

Put a ring on it.

22

PlayStation hackers claim major PS5 breakthrough

"Another one bites the dust."

65

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

10

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store