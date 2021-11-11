Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 11 November 2021

Sony has reportedly reduced its production forecast for the PlayStation 5 again because of "component and logistics constraints".

Sony had previously targeted more than 16m units assembled in the year ending March, but that has now been cut to 15m units, according to Bloomberg sources. This will make its target of 14.8m PS5 sales by March more difficult.

In an investor call last month, Sony said logistical issues and parts shortages have worsened, and PS5 sales last quarter were slightly below expectations. The resurgence of COVID-19 may also further impact component supply.

PlayStation 5 will celebrate its first year of release worldwide in just under eight days, but it's been difficult for consumers to get their hands on one ever since launch.

Sony also expanded its PlayStation Direct store to Europe this week, allowing consumers to purchase consoles and accessories directly from the company. Although PS5 stock even remains elusive there.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Star Citizen developer plans 1000-person Manchester mega studio

Squad up.

102

The Game Awards is focusing back on games, with 40-50 to be shown

And maybe the metaverse.

11

Batman Arkham Knight canned sequel apparently shown via concept art

Gotham where it hurts.

51

Twitch introduces new programme to support musicians

Change of tune.

4

Unity acquires Sir Peter Jackson's Weta in $1.6bn deal

Put a ring on it.

22

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

10

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store