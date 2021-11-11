Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Sony has reportedly reduced its production forecast for the PlayStation 5 again because of "component and logistics constraints".

Sony had previously targeted more than 16m units assembled in the year ending March, but that has now been cut to 15m units, according to Bloomberg sources. This will make its target of 14.8m PS5 sales by March more difficult.

In an investor call last month, Sony said logistical issues and parts shortages have worsened, and PS5 sales last quarter were slightly below expectations. The resurgence of COVID-19 may also further impact component supply.

PlayStation 5 will celebrate its first year of release worldwide in just under eight days, but it's been difficult for consumers to get their hands on one ever since launch.

Sony also expanded its PlayStation Direct store to Europe this week, allowing consumers to purchase consoles and accessories directly from the company. Although PS5 stock even remains elusive there.