Microsoft Store will soon let you install PC games wherever you want

Good news for Xbox game modding.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 11 November 2021

Microsoft is testing an update to its Store which would let you install PC games to any folder - including those downloaded via Xbox Game Pass for PC.

It's great news for modders, who have sometimes struggled to work around the Microsoft Store and its restricted WindowsApps folder.

Another addition will let users verify and repair files, similar to Steam and Battle.net.

The Verge was first to hear about the plans, which Microsoft has now subsequently confirmed.

"We wanted to provide players with more options to customise their experience in the Xbox app," an Xbox spokesperson said. "We'll continue to share updates as we launch additional features."

Microsoft will likely firm up these plans officially in the coming days, as the company nears the key launch of Halo Infinite. Anyone fancy modding that?

