GTA Trilogy has removed some cheats for technical reasons

Some fans also disappointed with changes in art style.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 11 November 2021

Some cheats have been removed from the GTA's remastered trilogy due to technical reasons.

Back in the day, players had plenty of fun with cheat codes in the original games, from adding infinite health, to netting a bank load of cash, and even tanks falling from the skies.

However, as reported by USA Today, some cheats have been removed.

"We actually had to remove a couple for technical reasons, certain things that didn't play well in the Unreal base," Rockstar producer Rich Rosado said.

"But that's actually where I'll leave it. There's some fun with discovery. I'm not saying plus or minus, but I'd rather not just go right on the nose before the release of the game and go straight to the end credits."

Rosado confirmed that some cheats have been removed, but didn't say whether they'd been replaced.

It's also worth noting that using cheats will lock players out of certain achievements and trophies, according to GameRant.

Elsewhere, some fans are disappointed by changes made to character models in these remakes.

The new games employ a refreshed art style that looks more cartoonish.

Old Reece from GTA: San Andreas originally gave off Morgan Freeman vibes, but he's now unrecognisable.

Other fans have complained about the look of the game now that fog has been removed to hide the limited draw distance of the original.

Perhaps saddest of all is the revised music list across all three games. Due to licensing limitations, some iconic songs have been removed from the remakes.

Here's the full radio station track listing in the remasters.

