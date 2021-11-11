Dead by Daylight streamers are being DDoS attacked while playing the game live on stream.

For some streamers, that's led to doxxing and even swatting.

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a malicious attack on the IP address of a user, flooding the network with suspicious amounts of traffic from bots to prevent them from streaming.

This can, and does, happen to streamers of all games. But Dead by Daylight streamers specifically are currently being targeted.

One such streamer is drag queen Elix, who was doxxed and swatted while live - meaning their address was leaked and police were sent to their home.

"I'm doing ok, but having guns pointed at you while all your neighbors are watching as you walk slowly to the police and then getting handcuffed is fucked," they said in a tweet.

"They quickly figured out it was a fake call and one of the cops recognized me since he was also a DBD streamer (lol).

"The cops came into my house and checked every room, my community heard them since it all happened while I was live."

I'm doing ok, but having guns pointed at you while all your neighbors are watching as you walk slowly to the police and then getting handcuffed is fucked.



There was 9 SUVs blocking our entire block and about seven officers, the others in their vehicles. 2/4 — Elix ?? (@Elix_9) November 10, 2021

It's currently unclear why Dead by Daylight streamers are being targeted for these attacks. However, the game is particularly popular with the LGBT+ community, so this may be a malicious attack on marginalised people.

It's a step on from the hate raids that have occurred against minorities on Twitch.

Hey lovelies! Not even 30 min in and I got DDOS'd! I'm truly the #1 DDOS survivor! ?



I'm figuring this out and I'll be back eventually. ? — Eevoh (@Eevohhh) November 10, 2021

Streamers are calling on developer Behaviour to protect its streamers.

Hey @DeadByBHVR, what are you doing to protect your creators right now? Folks are getting DDOS?d, swatted and it?s radio silence from you? — Violet ?? (@thatnerdviolet) November 10, 2021

DBD STREAMERS - I've seen a lot of people assuming that the recent DDOS attacks are due to the PTB.



But it's important to note that I was DDOSed on live servers on Monday - and I was not the only one, as I found out today.



So whatever is happening, it's a bigger problem — John Wolfe (@JohnWolfeYT) November 10, 2021

Behaviour has responded to Eurogamer.

"Our players are of the highest importance for us. We work very hard to create a safe community for everyone, based on values of sportsmanship and inclusion.

"We're aware of certain targeted cases of distributed denial of services. It's a situation that we deplore and take extremely seriously. We're actively monitoring and investigating the situation, to gather as much information as possible and identify trends.

"We encourage our players to report to us any identified cases of DDoS as well as any other form of inappropriate or abusive behaviour in the game."

In the meantime, using a VPN is one way to prevent DDoS attacks.

For those unaware, there's a security issue with DBD and IPs leaking, even some other security flaws.



Streamers have been getting DDOSed offline, some even doxxed. If you're a DBD streamer, I'd recommend using a VPN for now.



Anyway, I'm sure we'll get more crow puns soon right — Farmer John (@The_Farmer_John) November 11, 2021