Twitch introduces new programme to support musicians

Change of tune.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 10 November 2021

Twitch has announced The Collective, a programme it says will support musicians on the streaming platform.

The scheme will group together selected musicians into invite-only collectives, where they'll receive support in building communities and earning money through fans on Twitch.

The Collective will support musicians of all genres, formats and career stages, Twitch said, sharing the news on Twitter.

"There's a bunch of things that can make musicians successful on Twitch, but we've heard from a lot of musicians that it can be perceived to be difficult to get started on Twitch," she told Billboard.

"We really wanted to form a program to help make sure that creators are successful on our service. We want to help artists learn that livestream playbook for music. This is a new format, we know there are certain behaviors, certain tools, certain software setups that really help musicians be successful."

Musicians in The Collective will be educated on streaming basics, building community and monetisation tools among other topics. Twitch are seeking artists looking to stream regularly and uplift other members of the community.

Once musicians graduate from the programme, they'll be eligible for prioritised discovery, promotion, and activations from Twitch, as well as partners Rolling Stone and Amazon Music.

The news comes after a tricky relationship between Twitch and the music industry, following DMCA strikes for streamers using licensed music on-stream.

For more information, visit the Twitch FAQ.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Star Citizen developer plans 1000-person Manchester mega studio

Squad up.

75

Unity acquires Sir Peter Jackson's Weta in $1.6bn deal

Put a ring on it.

20

PlayStation Direct store launches in Germany

UPDATE: Now launched in the UK.

37

Batman Arkham Knight canned sequel apparently shown via concept art

Gotham where it hurts.

51

PlayStation hackers claim major PS5 breakthrough

"Another one bites the dust."

65

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store