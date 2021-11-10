SteamWorld Headhunter is a brand-new co-op action-adventure from Image & Form

Image & Form is returning to its critically acclaimed SteamWorld universe with SteamWorld Headhunter, a brand-new new co-operative action-adventure that sees the series moving into 3D for the very first time. But that's not all! The developer has also announced a release date for its gloopy third-person sci-fi adventure, The Gunk, which will be heading to Xbox One, Xbox One Series X/S, and PC on 16th December.

SteamWorld Headhunter, to deal with the newcomer first, is the sixth entry in Image & Form's celebrated SteamWorld series - following on from SteamWorld Tower Defense, SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Heist, SteamWorld Dig 2, and SteamWorld Quest - and once again looks to offer a radical shake-up for the series.

Details are, admittedly, pretty scarce right now (there isn't even mention of platforms), but Image & Form's description of Headhunter as a "stylised and colourful, third-person co-op action adventure with a head-popping twist", is certainly a considerable departure from previous games in the enthusiastically genre-hopping series. You'll find some delightfully atmospheric - if not especially illuminating - robotic duelling in the announcement trailer below.

SteamWorld Headhunter - Teaser Trailer.

Before SteamWorld Headhunter's arrival, though, there's the not insignificant matter of Image & Form's incoming 3D action-adventure The Gunk - the developer's first non-SteamWorld title since 2011's Android and iOS game Anthill.

The Gunk casts players as space haulers Rani and Becks, sending the duo on a goo-hoovering, puzzle-solving mission across an exotic alien world besieged by a parasitic gloop. There's a mysterious ancient civilisation to be uncovered and a planet to be saved, and you can get a taste of its striking action in the trailer below.

The Gunk launches for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on 16th December, and will be available on Game Pass the same day.

The Gunk - Gameplay Trailer.

Those yet to experience the joys of Image & Form's marvellous back catalogue can currently pick up some of the developer's finest titles with discounts between 50% and 80% on Steam. There's also a SteamWorld bundle - incorporating Dig, Dig 2, Heist, and Quest, alongside various soundtracks and bits of DLC - reduced from £78.71 to £22.39 until 17th November.