Rockstar shares new GTA Trilogy gameplay comparison videos and remaster details

Ahead of tomorrow's launch.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 10 November 2021

Tomorrow sees the arrival of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy remasters - bundling together spruce-ups of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas - and ahead of launch, the studio has shared three new gameplay comparison videos and a handful of new details.

Elaborating on information shared previously, Rockstar has now provided a little more detail on the enhancements and quality of life features included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, as the bundle is known.

All three games will, for instance, feature a GTA V inspired controller layout, alongside updated weapon and radio station selection wheels, plus an enhanced mini-map that'll enable players to set waypoints to destinations. Rockstar is also promising improved gunplay and targeting controls - which will include improved drive-by controls for San Andreas - plus the ability to restart failed missions, updated Achievements and Trophies, new Accomplishments for Rockstar Social Club members, and a range of new supported languages.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition - Gameplay Comparison.

Additionally, Rockstar is promising improved visuals and fidelity across all platforms. Improvements to environmental details and lighting will, for instance, bring better water and weather effects - including rain and fog - more distinctive time transitions throughout the day, enhanced shadows and reflections, improved tree and foliage detail, new three-dimensional elements for buildings, increased draw distances, and higher resolution textures, visible on everything from characters to vehicles and roads.

You can see some of these additions on display in Rockstar's three new before-and-after comparison videos dotted around this page.

GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition - Gameplay Comparison.

As for platform specific improvements, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will support 4K resolution at up to 60fps, PC gets support for Nvidia DLSS, and Switch players will be able to take advantage of gyro aiming, alongside touch screen controls for camera zooming, pans, and menu selection.

GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition - Gameplay Comparison.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition launches tomorrow, 11th November, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Switch, with iOS and Android versions due in the new year. Additionally, Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the remastered GTA: San Andreas as part of their subscription from tomorrow, while PlayStation Now members will get GTA 3 from 7th December.

