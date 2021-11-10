New roles added to Among Us

Seems sus.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 10 November 2021

New roles have been added to Among Us in an update available now.

The update expands on the existing imposter vs crewmate setup with four new roles: Scientist, Engineer, Shapeshifter, and Guardian Angel.

Each role has a unique ability, which should add to the Mafia-inspired fun of the base game.

The Scientist and the Engineer are both crewmate roles. The former will allow the player to check for player deaths without physically finding the body, while the latter will be able to use vents (previously only available to imposters).

And if you die? Play as a Guardian Angel and offer a shield to prevent crewmates from dying.

The Shapeshifter role, meanwhile, allows imposters to disguise themselves as crewmates more easily.

The roles can be customised in the settings, or removed altogether if you want to stick with the base game.

New cosmetics have also been added to the game in the form of Cosmicubes - a branching path of unlockable costumes. They're available to purchase using two in-game currencies: Beans, awarded through normal gameplay, and Stars, bought with real money.

"All cosmetics are purely visual and do not have any effect on gameplay or gameplay options," explains Innersloth community manager Victoria Tran in a blog post.

"You might have noticed that the game is free on mobile with no ads (we're working on getting the ads to be a better, safer experience), and you know the PC and Switch version is $4.99. To keep the game going, servers running, and give everyone more free cosmetic options, we're excited for the Cosmicube update! And then if anyone feels like supporting us, then the paid cosmetic option is there too."

Achievements have also been added to the game.

Among Us will be released for PlayStation and Xbox on 14th December, alongside the existing PC, Switch and mobile versions.

