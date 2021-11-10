Here's the GTA Trilogy remaster's full radio station track listing according to Rockstar

Alongside its newly released GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition comparison videos, Rockstar has now detailed the complete radio station soundtrack selection that'll be included across its remasters of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas at tomorrow's launch.

All three GTA titles included in the remaster bundle have, of course, been impacted by music licensing issues in the past, leading to a number of tracks being omitted when the games were later re-released for iOS and Android, PS3 and PS4, and PC.

As such, many fans have been eager to know if the Definitive Edition would truly live up to its name and see the complete radio station song roster being restored.

Unfortunately, the answer appears to be no, with Rockstar's official list omitting (by my calculations, at least) 47 tracks across all three games. However, some confusion remains, given that - as noted by VGC - several tracks missing from Rockstar's official list have actually featured in leaked footage of the remasters.

As such, it's unlikely it'll be possible to compile a truly definite Definitive Edition song list until Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition launches tomorrow, 11th November, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch and PC.

However, the full radio station roster, as per Rockstar's newly released official list, is detailed below, alongside those songs seemingly absent until proven otherwise.

Grand Theft Auto 3 Double Clef FM | DJ - Morgan Merryweather (Gerry Cosgrove) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Non più andrai farfallone amoroso

Giacomo Puccini - O mio babbino caro

Giuseppe Verdi - Libiamo ne' lieti calici

Gaetano Donizetti - Chi mi frena in tal momento

Giuseppe Verdi - La donna è mobile

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Finch'han del vino K-Jah | DJ - Horace 'The Pacifist 'Walsh (Herman Stephens) Scientist - Dance of the Vampires

Scientist - Your Teeth In My Neck

Scientist - The Corpse Rises

Scientist - The Mummy's Shroud

Scientist - Plague of Zombies Rise FM | DJ - Andre "The Accelerator" (André) Chris Walsh & Dave Beran - Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)

Shiver - Deep Time

R.R.D.S. - Innerbattle

Slyder - Score (Original Mix)

Slyder - Neo (The One) Lips 106 | DJs - Cliff Lane (Ed McMann) and Andee (Shelley Miller) Marydancin - Wash Him Off

Fatamarse - Bump To The Music

April's In Paris - Feels Like I Just Can't Take No More

Lucy - Forever

Boyz 2 Girlz - Pray It Goes Ok?

Da Shootaz - Grand Theft Auto

Funky BJs - Rubber Tip Game Radio FM | DJs - Stretch Armstrong (voices himself) and Lord Sear (voices himself) Reef - Scary Movies (Instrumental)

Royce Da 5'9 - We're Live (Danger)

Nature - Nature Freestyle

JoJo Pellegrino - JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle

Royce Da 5'9 & Pretty Ugly - Spit Game

Royce Da 5'9 - I'm the King

Rush - Instrumental Bed 1, Bed 2

Black Rob - By a Stranger

Agallah & Sean Price - Rising to the Top MSX FM | DJ - MC Codebreaker (voices himself) Calyx - Quagmire

Rascal & Klone - Get Wild

Ryme Tyme - Judgement Day

Hex - Force

Omni Trio - First Contact

Aquasky - Spectre

Rascal & Klone - Winner Takes All

Ryme Tyme - T Minus

nCode - Spasm

D. Kay - Monolith

Dom & Ryme Tyme - Iceberg Head Radio | DJ - Michael Hunt (Russ Mottla) Dil-Don't - Stripe Summer

Whatever - Good Thing

Craig Gray - Fade Away

Conor and Jay - Change

Frankie Fame - See Through You

Scatwerk - Electronic Go Go

Dezma - Life Is But A Mere Supply Flashback 95.6 | DJ - Toni (Maria Chambers) Debbie Harry - Rush Rush

Elizabeth Daily - Shake It Up

Paul Engemann - Scarface (Push It to the Limit)

Amy Holland - She's On Fire

Elizabeth Daily - I'm Hot Tonight Chatterbox FM | DJ - Lazlow (voices himself) No music tracks (talk radio)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Wave 103 | DJ - Adam First (Jamie Canfield) Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Two Tribes

Tears For Fears - Pale Shelter

Kim Wilde - Kids in America

Blondie - Atomic

A Flock of Seagulls - I Ran (So Far Away)

The Human League - (Keep Feeling) Fascination

Nena - 99 Luftballoons

The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way

Spandau Ballet - Gold

Thomas Dolby - Hyperactive!

Romeo Void - Never Say Never

Corey Hart - Sunglasses at Night Missing Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Love Missile F1-11

Gary Numan - Cars

ABC - Poison Arrow

Animotion - Obsession Flash FM | DJ - Toni (Maria Chambers) Hall & Oates - Out of Touch

Electric Light Orchestra - Four Little Diamonds

The Outfield - Your Love

Talk Talk - Life's What You Make It

Bryan Adams - Run to You

Wang Chung - Dance Hall Days

Go West - Call Me

Laura Branigan - Self Control

INXS - Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)

Yes - Owner of a Lonely Heart Missing Michael Jackson - Billie Jean

The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star

Aneka - Japanese Boy

Joe Jackson - Steppin' Out

The Fixx - One Thing Leads to Another

Lionel Richie - Running with the Night" Wildstyle Pirate Radio | DJ - Mr. Magic (John Rivas) Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five - The Message

Zapp + Roger - More Bounce to the Ounce

Davy DMX - One For the Treble

Mantronix - Bassline

Man Parrish - Hip Hop Be Bop (Don't Stop)

Hashim - Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)

Cybotron - Clear

Run DMC - Rock Box

Kurtis Blow - The Breaks

Whodini - Magic's Wand Missing Trouble Funk - Pump Me Up

Herbie Hancock - Rockit

Afrika Bambaataa and The Soul Sonic Force - Looking for the Perfect Beat

2 Live Crew - Get It Girl

Tyrone Brunson - The Smurf Emotion 98.3 | DJ - Fernando Martinez (Frank Chavez) Toto - Africa

Jan Hammer - Crockett's Theme

Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died in Your Arms

Foreigner - Waiting For a Girl Like You

Mr. Mister - Broken Wings

Roxy Music - More Than This

Squeeze - Tempted

REO Speedwagon - Keep on Loving You

Night Ranger - Sister Christian

Luther Vandross - Never Too Much Missing Kate Bush - Wow

John Waite - Missing You Fever 105 | DJ - Oliver "Ladykiller" Biscuit (Julius Dyson) The Whispers - And the Beat Goes On

Fat Larry's Band - Act Like You Know

Oliver Cheatham - Get Down Saturday Night

Pointer Sisters - Automatic

René & Angela - I'll Be Good

Mary Jane Girls - All Night Long

Rick James - Ghetto Life

Evelyn Champagne King - Shame

Teena Marie - Behind the Groove

Mtume - Juicy Fruit

Kool & the Gang - Summer Madness

Indeep - Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life Missing Michael Jackson - Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' V-Rock | DJ - Lazlow (voices himself) Judas Priest - You've Got Another Thing Coming

Motley Crue - Too Young to Fall in Love

Megadeth - Peace Sells

Rockstar's Lovefist - Dangerous Bastard

Autograph - Turn Up the Radio

Twisted Sister - I Wanna Rock

Anthrax - Madhouse

Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes to Midnight

Slayer - Raining Blood

Tesla - Comin' Atcha Live

David Lee Rose - Yankee Rose Missing Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel the Noize

The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary

Ozzy Osbourne - Bark at the Moon

Loverboy - Working for the Weekend

Alcatrazz - God Blessed Video

Love Fist - Fist Fury Radio Espantoso | DJ - Pepe (Tony Chiroldes) Cachao - A Gozar Con Mi Combo

Alpha Banditos - The Bull is Wrong

Tres Apenas Como Eso - Yo Te Miré

Deodato - Latin Flute

Mongo Santamaría - Mama Papa Tú

Mongo Santamaría - Me and You Baby

Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra - Mambo Mucho Mambo

Unaesta - La Vida Es Una Lenteja

Lonnie Liston Smith - Expansions

Deodato - Super Strut

Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra - Jamay

Benny Moré - Maracaibo Oriental

Tito Puente - Mambo Gozón Missing Irakere - Añunga Ñunga VCPR | DJs - Jonathan Freeloader (Patrick Olsen) and Michelle Montanius (Kelly Guest) No music tracks (talk radio) K-Chat | DJ - Amy Sheckenhausen (Leyna Weber) No music tracks (talk radio)