Far Cry 6's Vaas: Insanity paid DLC is out next week

Far Cry 6's first chunk of paid DLC, titled Vaas: Insanity, will launch next Tuesday, 16th November on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Amazon Luna, and Stadia.

As announced previously, Far Cry 6's paid post-launch content will cast players as some of the series' most infamous villains - specifically Far Cry 3's Vaas Montenegro, Far Cry 4's Pagan Min, and Far Cry 5's Joseph Seed - across three roguelite-inspired episodes.

Next week's Vaas: Insanity will, unsurprisingly, introduce Vaas Montenegro - voiced by Better Call Saul's Michael Mando - as a playable character. "Starting with nothing more than a pistol to defend themselves," Ubisoft explains, "players will need to find new weapons and unlock power-ups to become stronger and progress deeper into the depths of Vaas' psyche."

Ubisoft says Vaas: Insanity's blend of "intense action and storytelling" will offer a "unique opportunity to better understand Vaas' past, personal demons and motivations".

Following Vaas: Insanity's launch next week, paying players can expect to get their hands on Episodes 2 and 3 - titled Pagan: Control and Joseph: Collapse respectively - in January and March next year. Additionally, Far Cry 6 will also receive a number of free crossover missions featuring appearances from Rambo, Stranger Things, and actor Danny Trejo.

While Ubisoft is yet to offer much in the way of information on these crossover inclusions, the publisher was recently forced to issue an update for Far Cry 6 after the Danny Trejo - title Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission - was "accidentally released too early".

There's no indication of when this might return, but it seems a fair bet it'll be the first of Far Cry 6's currently announced crossovers to get an official release.