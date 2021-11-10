Elden Ring network test keys are being sold on eBay

Elden Ring keys are on sale on eBay ahead of the network test this weekend.

Bandai Namco is running the test ahead of the game's release next year, with keys sent out to select players who signed up.

Scalpers are now selling that access for over $260. Weirdly, in some cases, that doesn't even include "shipping".

So far the codes available are for consoles - both PlayStation and Xbox. No PC codes appear to be available.

The codes have been spotted on both the US and UK eBay sites.

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 so it's no surprise to see scalpers jump on an opportunity, even if selling access to a limited time network test really is a new low.

That anticipation is at an all time high following the recent preview event that showcased gameplay for the first time.

Since then, Bandai Namco has revealed the five playable classes in the game, as well as the different performance and graphics modes.

Elden Ring will be released on 25th February 2022 across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus PC.