Elden Ring network test keys are being sold on eBay

A new low for scalpers.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 10 November 2021

Elden Ring keys are on sale on eBay ahead of the network test this weekend.

Bandai Namco is running the test ahead of the game's release next year, with keys sent out to select players who signed up.

Scalpers are now selling that access for over $260. Weirdly, in some cases, that doesn't even include "shipping".

So far the codes available are for consoles - both PlayStation and Xbox. No PC codes appear to be available.

The codes have been spotted on both the US and UK eBay sites.

elden_ring_ebay_us
elden_ring_ebay_uk

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 so it's no surprise to see scalpers jump on an opportunity, even if selling access to a limited time network test really is a new low.

That anticipation is at an all time high following the recent preview event that showcased gameplay for the first time.

Since then, Bandai Namco has revealed the five playable classes in the game, as well as the different performance and graphics modes.

Elden Ring will be released on 25th February 2022 across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus PC.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (21)

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Metal Gear Solid games pulled from sale over historical footage licenses

War has changed.

37

Guerrilla reveal new details on Horizon Forbidden West machines

Beasts on the horizon.

37

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's latest roadmap has mysteries all the way into December

UPDATE: Tomorrow's big update detailed.

27

From Software is streaming 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay tomorrow

Ahead of next week's closed network test.

35

Zelda: Ocarina of Time had portals before Portal

Bit of a longshot.

14

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

145

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

21

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Comments (21)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store