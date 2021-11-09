Tiny Tina's Borderlands 2 DLC gets standalone launch today

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, the fan-favourite DLC for Borderlands 2, launches today as a standalone game.

The 2013 add-on now costs £7.99/$9.99 on PC via Steam, PlayStation and Xbox - or can be quickly nabbed for free until 16th November via the Epic Games Store.

In a press release, Borderlands boss Randy Pitchford praised the role-playing game-styled side-story as "one of the most important pieces of content Gearbox has ever imagined".

"Does it work? Not entirely," our Christian Donlan wrote back in 2013, in Eurogamer's Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep review.

"But it is, unsurprisingly, just the kind of trick one of those special long-running TV shows might try to pull now and then - a bit of heavy-handed schmaltz to break up the glib anarchy, a lunge at tonal variation to bring depth to some increasingly harshly delineated cast members."

All of this comes, of course, ahead of the upcoming Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - the fantasy-themed Borderlands spin-off where the studio's diminuitive heroine takes centre stage. That's due on 25th March 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store.