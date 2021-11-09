Hextech Mayhem is a new League of Legends rhythm runner from the developer of Bit.Trip

Riot has announced Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.

It's a new rhythm runner developed by Choice Provisions, creators of the Bit.Trip series, and launches on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG.com and the Epic Games Store on 16th November. It's due out on Netflix soon, Riot said.

The announcement trailer is below:

Hextech Mayhem is set in the League of Legends universe, and stars a yordle called Ziggs. You perform bomb-jumps and bomb-attacks to the beat of a soundtrack, avoid obstacles, disarm enemies, and light fuses.

It's set in the various neighbourhoods of Piltover. You have to evade the scientist Heimerdinger.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is part of Riot Forge, a kind of in-house publishing arm from Riot Games that targets "completable" games in the League of Legends universe, all developed by other, non-Riot studios.

Ruined King, the League of Legends-set RPG by Airship Syndicate, is another such Riot Forge release. That one still carries a 2021 release window.