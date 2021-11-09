Portrait of a Murder is the next chapter in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight goes back to its roots for its newly announced original chapter Portrait of a Murder.

The chapter is "an artistic ode to fear and darkness set in a surreal interpretation of an abandoned graveyard in the Chilean desert" and features a new killer and survivor.

The announcement trailer gives a sense of the ink blotted artistic vibe, as well as a look at the new characters.

The Artist is the new birdlike killer, the gifted but tormented Chilean painter Carmina Mora. On the verge of taking her own life, she was saved by an eerie murder of crows, which seems to have inspired her powers.

Joining her is new survivor: Mexican American character Jonah Vasquez. He's a dedicate CIA codebreaker whose research has brought him to a lost cemetery in Chile. No doubt he'll uncover some spooky artwork there.

The Forsaken Boneyard will be the new dusty map, complete with a towering crypt and - of course - plenty of crows.

"Portrait of a Murder is Dead by Daylight going back to its roots: an original story and universe, set in mystery, dark fantasy and fear," says Dave Richard, creative director of Dead by Daylight. "The new characters are also unique and diverse, which is part of our DNA, and representative of our playerbase."

Developer Behaviour Interactive has said it is committed to diversity and inclusion, although we're still awaiting its first LGBT+ character.

Portrait of a Murder is due out this month. It will cost $6.99 on the Microsoft Store, Steam and Stadia, and $7.99 on consoles (PlayStation, Xbox and Switch).

In further news, Dead by Daylight will be added to the Epic Games Store in December. The base game and its expansions will all be made available.