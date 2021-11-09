Mass Effect mod returns lost DLC to Legendary Edition

Pinnacle achievement.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 9 November 2021

Mass Effect 1's combat-focused Pinnacle Station - the only piece of extra content left out of this year's bumper Legendary Edition - has been added back into the game by fans.

Prior to the Legendary Edition's release, BioWare let fans know that Pinnacle Station would sadly not be present as its original source code was lost, and a backup had corrupted. Without this, BioWare said, the DLC would take months of work to restore.

Well, six months later, a team of fans has now done it - fixing some original bugs and discovering a long lost Easter egg in the process.

In a fascinating and detailed blog post at ME3Tweaks, Mgamerz explains the technical challenges faced in bringing Pinnacle Station to Legendary Edition, 11 years later (thanks, Kotaku).

The project began with the idea of simply adding Shepard's Pinnacle Station apartment to the Legendary Edition - but slowly grew to encompass the entire DLC.

Audio and lighting seemed relatively straightforward, though the team realised the DLC's material shader system would need to be rebuilt. Still, the team was aided by the fact the Legendary Edition code for ME1 is still similar to that of the original game.

1

In the end, the team created several fixes and improvements to the original Pinnacle Station code while reworking it back into Legendary Edition - lowering the difficulty of the Volcano Hunt map, tweaking health regeneration in Survival mode to ensure matches don't last forever, and sorting some cosmetic and lighting bugs.

An extremely obscure Easter egg was also found - dialogue lines from Admiral Ahern that play sometimes when you shot a specific window. "Very good, Shepard. You've bested the window in combat," Ahern will say, among other things. "Try the enemies now."

Cut plans to add turian bombers to Ahern's map have also been restored.

2

Fancy adding Pinnacle Station back into Mass Effect Legendary Edition? Nab the Pinnacle Station DLC from Nexus Mods.

Or, for a look at the future of Mass Effect, here's our detailed analysis of the latest Mass Effect 5 teaser image released this week for N7 Day.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Mass Effect 5 teaser image revealed and analysed

Geth a load of that.

46

Nintendo battling Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Switch leaks

As retail copies leak weeks early.

12

Mass Effect cinematic designer gives insight into Samara conversations

Commander symmetry.

2

Here are the five class types you can play as in Elden Ring

"In seven days, these five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog."

20

It's a quiet N7 Day for Mass Effect fans this year

Grunt.

31

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

45

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store