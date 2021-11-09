Lies of P looks like Pinocchio meets Bloodborne

Honestly.

Updated on 9 November 2021

Lies of P looks like Bloodborne with Pinocchio as the playable character.

Published by Neowiz and developed by Round8 Studio, Lies of P has a brutal and dark world and the kind of action role-playing gameplay established by From Software's Souls series.

It's inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio from Carlo Collodi, and is set in the once beautiful city of Krat. You fight "hideous and twisted" automatons as P searches for Mr. Geppetto and works to "reverse the calamity that has befallen Krat".

The video, below, shows off reactive counter-attacks and various unique weapons. Pinocchio's mechanical arm acts as an additional tool or weapon, and can be used as a grappling hook to pull in enemies.

Here's the official blurb:

"As Pinocchio himself, you must navigate through a dark Belle Epoque world where all of humanity is lost. The once beautiful city of Krat has become a living hell, and you must find the famed Mr. Geppetto to unravel the mystery of what happened to both yourself and the world around you.

"As the puppet mechanoid Pinocchio, you will wind your way through the streets of a ruined city, crafting weapons from the materials you find in the world, and interacting with the remaining few who manage to survive in this pre-industrial hellscape. The more you lie, the more human you become, with all the advantages and disadvantages that it entails. Profound narrative choices and deeply customisable character progression round out the RPG features in Lies of P."

Round8 Studio is the developer of Bless Unleashed, which launched on consoles last year and PC this year. Lies of P is its second title. Expect a release on PC and consoles. There's no release window, but this one looks like it's worth keeping an eye on.

More about Lies of P

Wesley Yin-Poole

