Deathloop game director Dinga Bakaba is new head of Arkane Lyon

Following departure of Romuald Capron last month.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 November 2021

Dinga Bakaba, game director on Arkane Lyon's critically acclaimed Deathloop, has been appointed new head of studio following the departure of Romuald Capron last month.

Capron announced his decision to leave Arkane Lyon early in October, after 16 years with the company. At the time he said he was "feeling the need to try something new" and wanted to have "a bit more time for me and my family."

Arkane Lyon was left in the hands of Dinga Bakaba (game director and co-creative director at the time), Sébastien Mitton (co-creative and art director), Hugues Tardif (technical director), and Morgan Barbe (executive producer) following Capron's departure, but the company has now, as reported by VGC, formally announced Bakaba as new studio director.

Let's Play Deathloop.

Bakaba has been with Arkane Studios since 2010, having served as designer and producer on the original Dishonored, and as lead designer on Dishonored 2 and its follow-up Death of the Outsider. Most recently, Bakaba directed Deathloop, which managed to secure a Eurogamer Essential badge on release, with reviewer Edwin Evans-Thirwell calling it "a brilliant timeloop shooter that gives Dishonored's best tricks and techniques more opportunity to shine."

Alongside his new role as studio director at Arkane Lyon, Bakaba will retain his position as co-creative director, a role he shares with Sébastien Mitton.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Deathloop

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Back 4 Blood getting solo offline mode with campaign progression in December

Revealed as part of updated content roadmap.

5

Pokémon Smile gets first ever content update, nearly 18 months after launch

Once more, with filling.

6

Here are the five class types you can play as in Elden Ring

"In seven days, these five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog."

20

Here's how Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy looks on Nintendo Switch

The handful of new screenshots show how the remaster looks on the handheld system.

33

Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier release date set for 17th November

Crisis.

2

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Feature | Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode has the potential to be something truly special

Finish the flight.

87

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

75

Feature | Halo Infinite multiplayer feels great - but there's a question mark over battle pass progression

Shields up.

32

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store