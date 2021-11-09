Deathloop game director Dinga Bakaba is new head of Arkane Lyon

Dinga Bakaba, game director on Arkane Lyon's critically acclaimed Deathloop, has been appointed new head of studio following the departure of Romuald Capron last month.

Capron announced his decision to leave Arkane Lyon early in October, after 16 years with the company. At the time he said he was "feeling the need to try something new" and wanted to have "a bit more time for me and my family."

Arkane Lyon was left in the hands of Dinga Bakaba (game director and co-creative director at the time), Sébastien Mitton (co-creative and art director), Hugues Tardif (technical director), and Morgan Barbe (executive producer) following Capron's departure, but the company has now, as reported by VGC, formally announced Bakaba as new studio director.

Bakaba has been with Arkane Studios since 2010, having served as designer and producer on the original Dishonored, and as lead designer on Dishonored 2 and its follow-up Death of the Outsider. Most recently, Bakaba directed Deathloop, which managed to secure a Eurogamer Essential badge on release, with reviewer Edwin Evans-Thirwell calling it "a brilliant timeloop shooter that gives Dishonored's best tricks and techniques more opportunity to shine."

Alongside his new role as studio director at Arkane Lyon, Bakaba will retain his position as co-creative director, a role he shares with Sébastien Mitton.