Batman Arkham Knight canned sequel apparently shown via concept art

Gotham where it hurts.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 9 November 2021

Concept designs for a couple of Batmen have popped up online, seemingly providing our best look yet at a now-cancelled Arkham Knight sequel.

This follow-up to Rocksteady's trilogy-ending Arkham Knight was reportedly once in the works at Batman Arkham Oranges studio Warner Bros. Games Montreal.

But plans apparently changed early in development - and the team shifted focus to the upcoming Gotham Knights (which has been stated is not part of Rocksteady's Arkham canon).

The newly-revealed designs were posted on Artstation by concept artist Goran Bukvic and relate to a "cancelled game", he wrote. Bukvic worked for WB Games Montreal in the middle of 2016, so these likely date from then - around a year after Arkham Knight launched.

Several pieces of concept art from the project have popped up over the years, though today's designs are notable for providing our clearest look at Batman himself - both Damian and an older Bruce Wayne. Nice beard, Bruce!

Previously-released art gave us a look at Two-Face and Gorilla Grodd, among others (see below, and more via reddit).

Arkham Knight finished on something of a cliffhanger, after a confusing series of endings left the future of Batman in doubt.

The next chapter in Rocksteady's Arkhamverse is now that studio's next game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - currently still listed for release in 2022.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

