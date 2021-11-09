Batman Arkham Knight canned sequel apparently shown via concept art

Concept designs for a couple of Batmen have popped up online, seemingly providing our best look yet at a now-cancelled Arkham Knight sequel.

This follow-up to Rocksteady's trilogy-ending Arkham Knight was reportedly once in the works at Batman Arkham Oranges studio Warner Bros. Games Montreal.

But plans apparently changed early in development - and the team shifted focus to the upcoming Gotham Knights (which has been stated is not part of Rocksteady's Arkham canon).

The newly-revealed designs were posted on Artstation by concept artist Goran Bukvic and relate to a "cancelled game", he wrote. Bukvic worked for WB Games Montreal in the middle of 2016, so these likely date from then - around a year after Arkham Knight launched.

"Project Sabbath", a canceled Damian Wayne Batman game at WB Games Montreal, apparently has another wave of concept art revealed - this time by concept artist Goran Bukvic. The images match how the game was first described years ago.



Credit to Reddit user thebananapeeler2. pic.twitter.com/TelAZeMVMj — The Arkham Channel (@ArkhamChannel) November 9, 2021

Several pieces of concept art from the project have popped up over the years, though today's designs are notable for providing our clearest look at Batman himself - both Damian and an older Bruce Wayne. Nice beard, Bruce!

Previously-released art gave us a look at Two-Face and Gorilla Grodd, among others (see below, and more via reddit).

Check out these images from the cancelled DC Batman Arkham game starring Damian Wayne. This game was most likely a Batman Arkham Knight sequel, but we cannot know for sure. Those of you that have followed the channel for a while recall me describing some of these. pic.twitter.com/mUQ6TXbUmq — Coby ? YouTuber and Streamer (@slcmof) August 13, 2019

Arkham Knight finished on something of a cliffhanger, after a confusing series of endings left the future of Batman in doubt.

The next chapter in Rocksteady's Arkhamverse is now that studio's next game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - currently still listed for release in 2022.