Neil Druckmann wraps up filming on The Last of Us TV show

Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann has wrapped up filming for HBO's The Last of Us TV series.

In a brief tweet, Druckmann said earlier today: "​​Alas... my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best TV crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome! I will miss you terribly!"

"Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and some warmer weather!)" he added.

Having co-written the show and served as director on some episodes, Druckmann has been heavily involved in the production, so his departure may signal that production may be wrapping up sooner rather than later.

Alas? my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome! I will miss you terribly!



Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and some warmer weather!) ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/A9hsy7gPpA — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) November 7, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Last month, Naughty Dog has released the first official photo showing Joel and Ellie in costume - although only from the back. Thankfully, someone managed to snap the extravagant sets, as well as some in-costume shots of Mandalorian star, Pedro "Joel" Pascal, too.

Pascal's Game of Thrones co-star Bella Ramsey is playing Ellie, while Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann is co-writing the HBO series and will serve as director on some episodes - as emphasised by today's tweet, of course.

"The Last of Us which commences photography this week is indeed a monster," Canadian arts union president Damian Petti revealed previously. "It has five art directors and employs an army of hundreds of technicians. It has had six months of prep and shoots (in Alberta) for 12 months."

The first season of The Last of Us is expected to have 10 episodes. There's still no official word yet on when it will be broadcast.