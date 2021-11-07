Here's how Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy looks on Nintendo Switch

Rockstar has released a number of screenshots showing how Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy will look on Nintendo's handheld system, Switch.

Though there are only a few screenshots on the official website, they do offer a glimpse of what the world looks like, as well as its characters and vehicles, too.

ICYMI, we had our first peek at the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition just a couple of weeks back, which showcased the visual upgrade developer Rockstar North and partner Grove Street Games has brought to the classic titles.

The heavily-rumoured remastered trilogy will be released digitally on 11th November across PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch. The game will cost £55, with physical copies to follow on 7th December.

Word of an updated trilogy release - focussing on remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas - first surfaced over the summer, but its existence became considerably more tangible after a Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy listing was spotted on South Korea's game rating board website at the end of September.