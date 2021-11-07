Here are the five class types you can play as in Elden Ring

FromSoftware has revealed the five playable classes coming to Elden Ring.

In anticipation of the upcoming network test next week, a new tweet from the game's social media channels reveals the five "Tarnished" player types from which we'll be able to choose: Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Bloody Wolf.

"In seven days, these five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog," teased a brief tweet from the game's official Twitter page, which includes images of each of the game's five classes.

While the names seem largely in line with what we'd expect from any action RPG, aadly, there's no further specific information on what the differences between the classes are, but the images do show what appears to be both the male and female variants. Here, check them out below:

We discovered yesterday that Elden Ring has a 4k graphic mode and 60fps performance mode on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

