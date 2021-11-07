Here are the five class types you can play as in Elden Ring

"In seven days, these five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 7 November 2021

FromSoftware has revealed the five playable classes coming to Elden Ring.

In anticipation of the upcoming network test next week, a new tweet from the game's social media channels reveals the five "Tarnished" player types from which we'll be able to choose: Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Bloody Wolf.

"In seven days, these five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog," teased a brief tweet from the game's official Twitter page, which includes images of each of the game's five classes.

While the names seem largely in line with what we'd expect from any action RPG, aadly, there's no further specific information on what the differences between the classes are, but the images do show what appears to be both the male and female variants. Here, check them out below:

We discovered yesterday that Elden Ring has a 4k graphic mode and 60fps performance mode on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

As Wes reported at the time, confirmation came from a GameStop listing for Elden Ring's Collector's Edition, which includes a paragraph titles "Enhanced Experience". "Using the power of new generation of consoles, PlayStation 5, will allow players to personalise their experience by choosing between GRAPHIC MODE to enhance the game's visuals (up to 4K) or PERFORMANCE MODE for a higher frame rate (up to 60FPS)," reads the PS5 listing, which is the same wording used on the Microsoft store, too.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Bethesda confirms free Skyrim next-gen upgrade, pricing for Anniversary Edition

Ahead of next week's launch.

59

Rune Factory 4 coming to Xbox, PlayStation and PC next month

Marvellous!

3

Assassin's Creed Valhalla trophy leak points to another new addition

Rune to grow.

14

Stardew creator's next game will have greater focus on combat

Lip smacking.

6

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has new quests tapping into Morrowind and Oblivion

Historic.

30

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

45

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store