Don't remodel your neighbours' homes in Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise if your airport gates are open

Although it's not clear what, exactly, happens if you do.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 7 November 2021

Nintendo is warning Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise players about a new, unspecified bug that spawns if they attempt to remodel an island resident's home while the gates of the airport are open.

Though the developer chose not to detail how, exactly, the bug manifests, it has given guidance on how to avoid the issue before a fix is issued later this month.

"Animal Crossing New Horizons players who own the Happy Home Paradise DLC may experience gameplay bugs if they visit Resident Services and ask to remodel a resident's home while the gates at their airport are open," Nintendo explained on Twitter.

"We recommend players to not attempt to remodel an island resident's home while the gates at their airport are open. As long as the airport gates are closed, you should not encounter these gameplay bugs when remodelling residents' homes on your island."

For players who do experience the undefined bug, Nintendo says you should be able to "end your play session, close the game and re-launch it", without compromising your save data.

Happy Home Paradise, as the paid DLC is known, essentially brings the home-decorating action of 3DS Animal Crossing spin-off Happy Home Designer right into New Horizons' main game. We already knew it was going to be a big one, of course, but as Matt reported earlier this week, we now have a much clearer idea of just how big it actually is, with data miners successfully unearthing and cataloguing a whopping 9,000+ new items as part of the update, including new clothing items, furniture, a multitude of different light fixtures, cooking apparatus, and more.

Happy Home Paradise is priced at £22.49/€24.99 or is included as part of Nintendo's newly launched Expansion Pack tier for Switch online, which costs £34.99/49.99 USD a year for an individual membership and £59.99/$79.99 USD for the family option, supporting up to eight accounts.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Animal Crossing (Switch)

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Animal Crossing free update available now

Nintendo releases it a day early.

13

All 9,000+ items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' latest update catalogued by dataminers

And can be browsed right now.

1

The Sims 4 adds scenario mode

Plus new plants in Blooming Rooms Kit.

1

Stardew Valley's official board game adaptation goes back on sale this Wednesday

And there's good(ish) news for UK and EU fans.

7

No further Animal Crossing: New Horizons paid DLC planned

Forever home.

12

You may also enjoy...

Helicopters "planned" for Microsoft Flight Simulator next year

Flighty McFlightface.

22

Feature | Balsa Model Flight Sim is already filled with skyminded charm

Light and breezy.

4

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion delayed to lineup with Top Gun: Maverick movie's revised May 2022 release

Formation flying.

24

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

50

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store