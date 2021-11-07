Don't remodel your neighbours' homes in Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise if your airport gates are open

Nintendo is warning Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise players about a new, unspecified bug that spawns if they attempt to remodel an island resident's home while the gates of the airport are open.

Though the developer chose not to detail how, exactly, the bug manifests, it has given guidance on how to avoid the issue before a fix is issued later this month.

"Animal Crossing New Horizons players who own the Happy Home Paradise DLC may experience gameplay bugs if they visit Resident Services and ask to remodel a resident's home while the gates at their airport are open," Nintendo explained on Twitter.

"We recommend players to not attempt to remodel an island resident's home while the gates at their airport are open. As long as the airport gates are closed, you should not encounter these gameplay bugs when remodelling residents' homes on your island."

If you encounter these gameplay bugs, please end your play session, close the game and re-launch it. Your save file will not be affected. A patch to fix this issue will be released this month. We apologise for the inconvenience.

For players who do experience the undefined bug, Nintendo says you should be able to "end your play session, close the game and re-launch it", without compromising your save data.

Happy Home Paradise, as the paid DLC is known, essentially brings the home-decorating action of 3DS Animal Crossing spin-off Happy Home Designer right into New Horizons' main game. We already knew it was going to be a big one, of course, but as Matt reported earlier this week, we now have a much clearer idea of just how big it actually is, with data miners successfully unearthing and cataloguing a whopping 9,000+ new items as part of the update, including new clothing items, furniture, a multitude of different light fixtures, cooking apparatus, and more.

Happy Home Paradise is priced at £22.49/€24.99 or is included as part of Nintendo's newly launched Expansion Pack tier for Switch online, which costs £34.99/49.99 USD a year for an individual membership and £59.99/$79.99 USD for the family option, supporting up to eight accounts.