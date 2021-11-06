EA may be forced to pull Diego Maradona from FIFA 22 over trademark row

Banned of God.

Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 6 November 2021

EA may have to remove Diego Maradona from FIFA 22 after a ruling by an Argentine court.

Maradona is currently available in various games in the FIFA series, including the recently-released FIFA 22.

In Ultimate Team Maradona appears as a coveted icon card, which features his likeness at various stages of his career.

According to Argentinian news website Infobae, a judge recognised a trademark rights claim on Maradona by Sattvica, the company of lawyer Matías Morla.

Apparently EA had done a deal with Maradona's long-time friend and former manager Stéfano Ceci, who could not prove he had legal powers to sign such documents.

1
Maradona's icon card is still available on the Ultimate Team transfer market.

The controversial Argentine football legend died of a heart attack aged 60 last November. Apparently Morla gained control of the Maradona brand last August in what sounds like a messy battle for control over the rights to one of the greatest footballers of all time.

A portion of Maradona's estate will go on sale next month after a decision made by his surviving children: Diego, Giannina, Dalma, Jana and Diego Fernando.

Maradona is currently still available in both FIFA 21 and FIFA 22's Ultimate Team. I imagine any FIFA player who's managed to snag a Maradona card won't be happy if it's pulled from the game. We've asked EA for comment.

