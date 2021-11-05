Sensible Soccer spiritual successor Sociable Soccer launches on PC and consoles Q2 2022

Sensible Soccer spiritual successor Sociable Soccer launches on PC and console at some point during the second quarter of 2022.

The football game launched first on Steam in early access form back in October 2017.

But it was pulled from Steam after Kiss Publishing Limited and developer Tower Studios, which was founded by Jon Hare of Sensible Soccer fame, signed an exclusive deal to bring Sociable Soccer to Apple Arcade in November 2019.

Sociable Soccer's PC and console launch includes a full release on Steam (those who bought the previously available early access version on Steam in 2017 get a new Steam code from KPL on release), as well as a launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S.

The PC and console version includes a raft of improvements, including enhanced graphics, animations and AI. There's also an update to all 1000 teams and 30,000 players for this season.

Hare said: "Sociable Soccer has been a labour of love since we first started working on the game as a PC title in 2015. With the game firmly established on Apple Arcade we've found the perfect partner in KPL to take it to Steam, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. We've always thought of Sociable Soccer as an organic football franchise - and it's going to be growing more over the next few years."