Sensible Soccer spiritual successor Sociable Soccer launches on PC and consoles Q2 2022

Replay.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 5 November 2021

Sensible Soccer spiritual successor Sociable Soccer launches on PC and console at some point during the second quarter of 2022.

The football game launched first on Steam in early access form back in October 2017.

But it was pulled from Steam after Kiss Publishing Limited and developer Tower Studios, which was founded by Jon Hare of Sensible Soccer fame, signed an exclusive deal to bring Sociable Soccer to Apple Arcade in November 2019.

Sociable Soccer's PC and console launch includes a full release on Steam (those who bought the previously available early access version on Steam in 2017 get a new Steam code from KPL on release), as well as a launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S.

The PC and console version includes a raft of improvements, including enhanced graphics, animations and AI. There's also an update to all 1000 teams and 30,000 players for this season.

Hare said: "Sociable Soccer has been a labour of love since we first started working on the game as a PC title in 2015. With the game firmly established on Apple Arcade we've found the perfect partner in KPL to take it to Steam, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. We've always thought of Sociable Soccer as an organic football franchise - and it's going to be growing more over the next few years."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Sociable Soccer

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Konami delays eFootball's proper launch until spring 2022, cancels controversial £33 premium player pack

"We promise this wait will be worth it…"

21

Knockout City gets PS5, Xbox Series X/S upgrades next week

For free, no need to 4K out.

9

EA uses world's oldest football club to call on FIFA 22 players to stop being so annoying online

Don't rage quit, et al.

29

Konami delays eFootball's first update "to ensure the experience is improved for all of our users"

Slow build-up.

17

FIFA 22's next big patch nerfs the AI

Robot dance.

30

You may also enjoy...

Feature | The big interview: EA, FIFA and loot boxes

"Kids should not be spending in our game."

231

EA trademarks EA Sports FC as it mulls ditching FIFA licence

Big money transfer.

28

Manchester United to be renamed Manchester UFC from Football Manager 22 onwards after trademark dispute

Red devils.

38

Feature | eFootball is clearly not ready for its bizarre launch

Nuts.

140

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

71

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

8

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store