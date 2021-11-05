First look at the new GamesMaster show

Golden.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 5 November 2021

E4 has released a first look at the new GamesMaster show.

The trailer, below, reveals a familiar audience-fuelled competitive gaming setting, as well as hosts Robert "Rab" Florence, Frankie Ward and Ty Logan hyping up the action.

We also get a glimpse at Sir Trevor McDonald as the titular GamesMaster. He doesn't appear to be wearing a cyber helmet.

There's a kid in a boxing robe, though.

Expect challenges and the return of the Golden Joystick. I spot Street Fighter 5, Mario Kart, Call of Duty, Tekken 7, Beat Sabre and Cuphead, among a few other games.

It all looks pretty similar to the original GamesMaster show, which ran on Channel 4 from 1992 to 1998, with Sir Patrick Moore as the robotic talking head GamesMaster who would offer tips on gaming to viewers.

You can watch this new GamesMaster on E4's YouTube channel from 21st November.

