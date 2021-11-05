Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier release date set for 17th November
Crisis.
Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier comes out 17th November.
Developed by Japanese studio Ateam Entertainment Inc. and published by Square Enix, Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier is a mobile battle royale spin-off.
The game's opening cinematic is below:
The First Soldier is set in Midgar before the events of Final Fantasy 7. You play as a Soldier candidate and fight for survival.
Producer Tetsuya Nomura has said Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier exists to expand the typical audience attracted to Final Fantasy games, which has become "quite fixed" over time.
Comments (0)