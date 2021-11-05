Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier release date set for 17th November

Crisis.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 5 November 2021

Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier comes out 17th November.

Developed by Japanese studio Ateam Entertainment Inc. and published by Square Enix, Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier is a mobile battle royale spin-off.

The game's opening cinematic is below:

The First Soldier is set in Midgar before the events of Final Fantasy 7. You play as a Soldier candidate and fight for survival.

Producer Tetsuya Nomura has said Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier exists to expand the typical audience attracted to Final Fantasy games, which has become "quite fixed" over time.

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

