Bethesda confirms free Skyrim next-gen upgrade, pricing for Anniversary Edition

Ahead of next week's launch.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 5 November 2021

Skyrim morphs into its latest form next week - the Skyrim: Anniversary Edition - to mark ten years since the original's launch, and ahead of its arrival on 11th November, Bethesda has shared pricing details, alongside word on a free next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

As revealed at QuakeCon back in August, Skyrim's Anniversary Edition bundles together 2016's Skyrim: Special Edition and all Creation Club content released at the time of the Anniversary Edition's launch - amounting to over 500 elements, including quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, and spells. Creation Club, for those unfamiliar, is the name given to Bethesda's curated pool of officially sanctioned mods, with each item available for purchase using premium currency Credits in the Special Edition.

Bethesda has now revealed the entirely standalone version of Skyrim: Anniversary Edition will cost USD £47.99/€54.99/$49.99 USD when it comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC physically and digitally on 11th November. Owners of Skyrim's Special Edition will be able to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition for £15.99/€19.99/$19.99 at launch.

Reliving the Opening of Skyrim with the Creators from BGS.

Bethesda notes that all achievement/trophy progress will carry over from the Special Edition to the Anniversary Edition, except when upgrading from PS4 to the PlayStation 5 version.

Additionally, it's worth being aware that mod creators have warned upgrading to the Anniversary Edition could break a significant number of existing mods, specifically those build using the popular Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE) plug-in.

As for Skyrim's free next-gen upgrade, it'll be available to owners of either the current Skyrim: Special Edition or the incoming Anniversary Edition, and promises "enhanced graphics, faster loading times and more".

