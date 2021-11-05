Amazon says will take "remediation steps" against New World players who "egregiously exploited" coin duplication bug

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 5 November 2021

Amazon has said it will take "remediation steps" against New World players who "egregiously exploited" the recent coin duplication bug.

Players of the MMO found a coin/item dupe bug when player trading and, as you'd expect, exploited it.

Amazon then disabled trades in the short-term as it worked on a fix.

"It was not a decision that was made lightly, but we feel the ability to trade and improve settlements is an important, and fun aspect of our game we aim to preserve," community manager Luxendra wrote in a forum post on the various issues with the game.

"We have permanently banned players who exploited the coin/item dupe issue."

However, as Amazon tried to mitigate the issue, it accidentally introduced a new bug that enabled coin duplication via Territory upgrades.

The developer addressed this in a hotfix, which re-enabled trading and company transactions, and removed and duped coin from companies who exploited the issue - or accidentally triggered it.

"We are able to track how much coin was received from exploitive behavior, and will investigate and take remediation steps against companies that have egregiously exploited this," Amazon warned.

"We understand the frustration caused by trades being off and want to make sure that no one suffers in-game financial losses as a result from disabling wealth transfer methods. In the long term, if town maintenance is behind on a territory your company owns, or if you are unable to afford your taxes due to this, we will provide a make good."

Meanwhile, Amazon said it's investigating solutions to the annoying chat messages from players spamming gold sales.

Many coin sellers were creating new characters and transferring money to other accounts, Amazon said. In response, Amazon said it has banned and suspended many of the reported accounts, as well as bot accounts that were holding gold.

Amazon has also added restrictions to prevent player-to-player trading and currency transfer from characters under level 10, or whose account is less than 72 hours old. Logging in after your account is 72 hours old will enable your ability to trade and transfer currency once you've hit level 10.

Amazon has also redistributed coin value from some early quests to later in the main story questline. The total amount of coin earned is the same, it's just delivered in quests slightly later.

And trading post usage will be restricted until new characters accept the "Introduction to Trading Post" quest in their first settlement.

More about New World

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

