Rune Factory 4 coming to Xbox, PlayStation and PC next month

Marvellous!  

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter

Rune Factory 4 Special will launch for PS4, Xbox One and Steam on 7th December 2021.

The critically acclaimed remaster, which arrived on Switch last year, will receive an upgraded resolution and improved performance.

In addition to the visual improvements, the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions of the game include the "Another Episode" DLC at no additional cost.

The DLC adds a series of illustrated storybook-style episodes narrated by the game's 12 marriage candidates, and Selphia's lovable guardian dragon Ventuswill, fully voiced in English and Japanese.

Rune Factory began life as a spin-off of farming sim Harvest Moon, albeit one where you could wield a sword and battle monsters.

It's since had five numbered titles, with Rune Factory 5 already out on Switch in Japan, and is on its way to Europe and North America next year.

More about Rune Factory 4 Special

